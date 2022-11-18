JAKE PAUL, PARIS HILTON, THE CHAINSMOKERS & OTHER TOP CREATORS SEARCH FOR NEXT SOCIAL PHENOM FOR A $1M INVESTMENT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Paul, Paris Hilton and The Chainsmokers, along with other leading industry insiders, are looking for the next internet sensation. Content creators are invited to enter a new competition series for the chance to win a $1M investment in exchange for 20% of their earnings over the next 10 years.

Hosted by YouTube sensation and former NFL player Andrew East, #TheSearch consists of four voting rounds until a final contestant is chosen by the community. In addition to receiving a $1M seed investment, the winning creator will be mentored by iconic influencers and industry professionals to successfully navigate and scale their business.

#TheSearch is funded by world-famous creators, musicians, artists, and athletes who have invested their own money and time to mentor and collaborate with the winner. CreatorDAO's creator community represents a network of 185M+ followers, and includes: Jake Paul, Paris Hilton, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne, Andrew East, Joma Tech, Shawn Johnson, Kygo, Michael Einziger (Incubus), Matthew Bellamy (Muse), Nadya Tolokonnikova (Pussy Riot), Garry Tan, Austin Evans, Kong Pham, Ask Sebby, Joe Montana, JaVale McGee, Natalie Barbu, Josephine Lee, Nate O'Brien, and Jon Youshaei.

"One of the biggest things about me is being able to give back and to give to the next generation," said Jake Paul, who has confirmed he will collaborate with the winner of #TheSearch. "This [#TheSearch] is the start of the creator revolution."

"I'm excited to be part of this journey to uplift and empower other creators," said Paris Hilton on Twitter.

It's not just creators that will be mentoring the winner of #TheSearch. They will also be given exclusive one-on-one access to CreatorDAO's Industry Council, comprising change-makers such as: Meghana Dhar (Global Head of Brand Partnerships at SnapChat and former Head of Partnership at Instagram Shopping), Julia Yan (Head of Growth at TikTok), Asad Awan (former VP of Creators and Monetization for Facebook App), Lester Chen (Partner, Gaming Creators at a16z and former Global Head of Gaming Creators at YouTube), Derek Dolin (Cultural Leadership Fund Partner at a16z), Jon Youshaei (Head Creator Advisor at TubeBuddy), Katherine Rundell (Partner Creators at a16z and former Head of Creator Partnership at Twitter).

"This isn't just a chance at $1M, but an invitation to join a decentralized community of people who want to change the world," said Michael Ma, Founder of CreatorDAO. "I've been stunned by the generosity of our members in offering their time and expertise to their fellow creators. I can't wait to see what we can create together with #TheSearch."

#TheSearch kicks off today with a call for submissions of one minute TikTok or YouTube Short videos showcasing why YOU could be the next big creator. To enter, visit www.creatordao.com .

Full announcement available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqxEB0xp-Q0 .

About CreatorDAO:

CreatorDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on accelerating the careers of creators and empowering them with shared access to capital, technology, and community. CreatorDAO offers creators access to mentorship, the professional tools needed to grow their brands, and a community invested in each other's success. To learn more about CreatorDAO, please visit creatordao.com.

