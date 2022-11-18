So-Young Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB323.3 million (US$45.5 million[1]), compared to RMB431.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021, in line with our previous guidance.
- Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million), compared with net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB6.8 million in the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.[2] was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB28.9 million in the same period of 2021.
Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights
- Average mobile MAUs were 3.9 million, compared with 8.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform was 6,199, an increase of 28.1% from 4,841 in the third quarter of 2021.
- Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform was 1,704, compared with 2,242 in the third quarter of 2021.
- Total number of purchasing users through reservation services was 136.7 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB363.7 million.
Recent Development
Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "In the third quarter, we were pleased to see encouraging signs from our business despite what remained a challenging operating environment largely caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in many regions of China. Total revenues reached RMB323.3 million, an increase of 4.6% quarter over quarter, in line with our previous guidance. We continued to expand our cooperation with medical institutions by providing diversified services. The number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform increased 28.1% year-over-year to 6,199. Going forward, we are committed to having a healthy growth strategy and improving user service quality to reaffirm our leadership position."
Mr. Jin continued, "We narrowed our operating loss by 82.5% quarter-over-quarter and the non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company reached RMB9.9 million, benefiting from optimized cost structure, with sales and marketing expenses decreasing by about 34.6% from a year ago. Looking ahead, with abundant cash on hand and a healthy cash reserve, we remain optimistic about the growth potential of the Chinese medical aesthetics industry and confident in our ability to overcome short-term difficulties and build the most trusted medical aesthetic services platform."
[1] This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues were RMB323.3 million (US$45.5 million), a decrease of 25.1% from RMB431.5 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average revenue per paying medical service provider which was impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19 and remained under pressure from China's overall domestic consumer market.
- Information services and other revenues were RMB235.7 million (US$33.1 million), a decrease of 26.7% from RMB321.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of paying medical service providers subscribing to information services.
- Reservation services revenues were RMB29.7 million (US$4.2 million), a decrease of 51.8% from RMB61.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19 in China and adoption of an operating strategy which gave higher subsidies to end users.
- Sales of equipment and maintenance services revenues were RMB57.8 million (US$8.1 million) and RMB48.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, from Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. ("Wuhan Miracle").
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB94.0 million (US$13.2 million), an increase of 4.9% from RMB89.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of Wuhan Miracle. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB4.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were RMB236.6 million (US$33.3 million), a decrease of 26.6% from RMB322.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB124.8 million (US$17.5 million), a decrease of 34.6% from RMB190.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB2.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB59.8 million (US$8.4 million), an increase of 9.4% from RMB54.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs and professional services fees. General and administrative expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.5 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB10.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
- Research and development expenses were RMB52.0 million (US$7.3 million), a decrease of 32.6% from RMB77.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll costs. Research and development expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
Income tax (expenses)/benefits
Income tax benefits were RMB16.5 million (US$2.3 million), compared with income tax expenses of RMB4.3 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in income tax benefits was primarily due to the refund of income tax of RMB12.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 based on the final 2021 tax return filing result.
Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB6.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB28.9 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2021.
Basic and Diluted Earnings/(loss) per ADS
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.02 (US$0.00) and RMB0.02 (US$0.00), respectively, compared with basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.06 and RMB0.06, respectively, in the same period of 2021.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments
As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,640.3 million (US$230.6 million), compared with RMB1,756.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2022, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB310 million (US$43.6 million) and RMB330 million (US$46.4 million), representing a 31.0% to 26.6% decrease from the same period in 2021. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses from income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future. This is not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.
About So-Young International Inc.
So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as So-Young's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: So-Young's strategies; So-Young's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; So-Young's ability to retain and increase the number of users and medical service providers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online medical aesthetic service industry; changes in So-Young's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online medical aesthetic service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to So-Young's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,331,968
713,646
100,323
Restricted cash and term deposits
15,119
17,920
2,519
Trade receivables
54,829
42,299
5,946
Inventories, net
91,812
105,194
14,788
Receivables from online payment
18,864
18,879
2,654
Amounts due from related parties
14,038
28,758
4,043
Term deposits and short-term investments
408,946
908,718
127,746
Prepayment and other current assets
91,842
147,877
20,788
Total current assets
2,027,418
1,983,291
278,807
Non-current assets:
Long-term investments
252,500
234,073
32,905
Intangible assets
193,955
175,594
24,685
Goodwill
540,693
540,693
76,009
Property and equipment, net
124,576
115,321
16,212
Deferred tax assets
47,520
53,828
7,567
Operating lease right-of-use assets
95,609
71,533
10,056
Other non-current assets
48,097
142,756
20,068
Total non-current assets
1,302,950
1,333,798
187,502
Total assets
3,330,368
3,317,089
466,309
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Taxes payable
48,571
63,826
8,973
Contract liabilities
139,155
134,271
18,876
Salary and welfare payables
103,624
87,214
12,260
Amounts due to related parties
681
185
26
Accrued expenses and other current
376,841
351,476
49,410
Operating lease liabilities-current
43,529
49,831
7,005
Total current liabilities
712,401
686,803
96,550
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities-non current
62,356
32,685
4,595
Deferred tax liabilities
38,577
33,145
4,659
Total non-current liabilities
100,933
65,830
9,254
Total liabilities
813,334
752,633
105,804
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Shareholders' equity:
Treasury stock
(217,712)
(217,712)
(30,605)
Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value;
230
232
32
Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000
37
37
5
Additional paid-in capital
2,999,562
3,035,807
426,767
Statutory reserves
20,331
20,587
2,894
Accumulated deficit
(272,368)
(369,451)
(51,937)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(83,891)
24,495
3,443
Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity
2,446,189
2,493,995
350,599
Non-controlling interests
70,845
70,461
9,906
Total shareholders' equity
2,517,034
2,564,456
360,505
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,330,368
3,317,089
466,309
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Information services and others
321,593
235,723
33,138
960,140
654,597
92,021
Reservation services
61,737
29,733
4,180
234,680
102,702
14,438
Sales of equipment and maintenance services
48,120
57,847
8,132
48,120
175,429
24,662
Total revenues
431,450
323,303
45,450
1,242,940
932,728
131,121
Cost of revenues
(89,638)
(94,028)
(13,218)
(200,799)
(305,090)
(42,889)
Gross profit
341,812
229,275
32,232
1,042,141
627,638
88,232
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(190,740)
(124,781)
(17,541)
(639,828)
(373,734)
(52,541)
General and administrative expenses
(54,691)
(59,847)
(8,413)
(166,362)
(187,033)
(26,293)
Research and development expenses
(77,113)
(51,998)
(7,310)
(219,048)
(194,021)
(27,274)
Total operating expenses
(322,544)
(236,626)
(33,264)
(1,025,238)
(754,788)
(106,108)
Income/(loss) from operations
19,268
(7,351)
(1,032)
16,903
(127,150)
(17,876)
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income
2,272
493
69
8,004
3,997
562
Interest income
4,903
10,061
1,414
15,674
18,607
2,616
Exchange (losses)/gains
(446)
24
3
(4,799)
(515)
(72)
Impairment of long-term investment
(17,850)
(7,945)
(1,117)
(17,850)
(7,945)
(1,117)
Share of losses of equity method investee
(909)
(9,106)
(1,280)
(776)
(11,008)
(1,547)
Others, net
2,932
(781)
(110)
9,836
7,600
1,068
Income/(loss) before tax
10,170
(14,605)
(2,053)
26,992
(116,414)
(16,366)
Income tax (expenses)/benefits
(4,298)
16,486
2,318
(11,086)
18,542
2,607
Net income/(loss)
5,872
1,881
265
15,906
(97,872)
(13,759)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
896
429
60
3,459
1,045
147
Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.
6,768
2,310
325
19,365
(96,827)
(13,612)
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share
Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic
0.08
0.03
0.00
0.24
(1.17)
(0.16)
Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder -
0.08
0.03
0.00
0.23
(1.17)
(0.16)
Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13
0.06
0.02
0.00
0.18
(0.90)
(0.12)
Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13
0.06
0.02
0.00
0.18
(0.90)
(0.12)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)
80,895,891
82,946,796
82,946,796
81,805,945
82,578,596
82,578,596
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)
81,471,931
83,027,281
83,027,281
82,954,414
82,578,596
82,578,596
Share-based compensation expenses included in:
Cost of revenues
(4,814)
(2,007)
(282)
(12,938)
(7,303)
(1,027)
Sales and marketing expenses
(2,245)
(670)
(94)
(6,089)
(6,342)
(892)
General and administrative expenses
(10,032)
(4,521)
(636)
(24,446)
(14,684)
(2,064)
Research and development expenses
(5,083)
(428)
(60)
(13,763)
(7,498)
(1,054)
*Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
GAAP income/(loss) from operations
19,268
(7,351)
(1,032)
16,903
(127,150)
(17,876)
Add back: Share-based compensation expenses
22,174
7,626
1,072
57,236
35,827
5,037
Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations
41,442
275
40
74,139
(91,323)
(12,839)
GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.
6,768
2,310
325
19,365
(96,827)
(13,612)
Add back: Share-based compensation expenses
22,174
7,626
1,072
57,236
35,827
5,037
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.
28,942
9,936
1,397
76,601
(61,000)
(8,575)
View original content:
