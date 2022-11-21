Dec. 4 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass for the 2022/23 Ski & Ride Season

Dec. 4 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass for the 2022/23 Ski & Ride Season

Lift tickets will be limited every day at every resort this winter to prioritize Pass Holder experience

Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood , Park City, and more, open with great early season conditions

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow is falling, resorts are opening, and if you're planning to ski or ride this season, you have less than two weeks to lock in your Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass. Epic Passes – including the Epic Day Pass (1-7 days) which provides up to 65% savings compared to lift ticket prices – go off sale at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Breckenridge (PRNewswire)

"If you know you'll ski and ride this season, even just a few days, don't wait to buy lift tickets," said Ryan Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts. "We have a variety of pass options so everyone can benefit from the value and flexibility that our passes offer. Whether you'll hit the slopes one day or every day, by purchasing now you'll avoid paying for full priced lift tickets later."

Vail Resorts will limit lift tickets every day, across each of its North American resorts, throughout the 2022/23 winter season to prioritize the on-mountain experience for its Pass Holders. Some resorts already have sold out dates where lift tickets are no longer available to purchase online or at ticket windows. Passes, including Epic Day Passes, will not be restricted beyond any holiday dates associated with the purchased pass type. Last season, Vail Resorts limited lift tickets across three popular holiday periods.

2022/23 SEASON KICKOFF

Fourteen of the company's resorts have already opened for the season with the right combination of snow, cold temperatures, snowmaking, and hard work by the company's passionate team members.

Six resorts opened earlier than originally scheduled, including Beaver Creek just this morning with 200 acres of terrain, as well as Breckenridge, Heavenly, Park City (which had its earliest opening since 1996), Northstar and Kirkwood (both celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year – and Kirkwood opening 20 days early). Keystone kicked off the season for Vail Resorts on Oct. 28, and Vail celebrated the start of its 60th season on Veteran's Day – a fitting tribute to the resort's legacy and connection to the 10th Mountain Division. Also open: Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo and Hunter in the Northeast, Afton Alps in the Midwest, and the company's newest resort, and first in Europe, Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland. More resorts are scheduled to open this week, including Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada.

Significant investments in the on-mountain experience debut this season, including new lifts across a dozen resorts. Nine new high-speed chairlifts, a new high-speed gondola and eight new fixed-grip chairlifts will help guests move up and around the mountain more easily. Skiers and riders can also look forward to an upgraded restaurant in Keystone, the return of a beloved Northstar tradition – Tóst, and new Ice Bars and Snow Bungalows at Vail.

"We care deeply about our guests' experience at our resorts," said Bennett. "As always, weekends, holidays and powder days will still be popular, but we are proud of the big investments we have made toward improving the on-mountain experience."

In addition to new lifts and technology to help guests maximize their day, Vail Resorts made significant investments to positively impact its employees who bring the guest experience to life on-mountain every day. Investments include higher employee pay, new affordable employee housing, and leadership development, plus other employee health benefits and perks.

Stay up-to-date on resort operations by visiting resort websites or downloading the EpicMix app, which also provides real-time and predictive lift line wait times.Get excited for your trip – and learn insider tips – by following Epic Pass and resorts on Instagram.

EPIC PASS OPTIONS

All 2022/23 pass products, including regional passes and day passes, are available now on the Epic Pass website. Some of the most popular passes include:

Epic Day Pass, starting as low as $51 for an Epic 1-Day Pass, allows skiers and riders to build their own pass , choosing from one to seven days, resort access, and holidays or not. With an Epic Day Pass, you can lock in your access, and decide later when and where to go – without concern of a day selling out. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt-Sedrun. startingallows skiers and riders to, choosing from one to seven days, resort access, and holidays or not. With an Epic Day Pass, you can lock in your access, and decide later when and where to go – without concern of a day selling out. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt-Sedrun.

Epic Pass , $949 , provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 41 resorts, from local ski areas to bucket list destinations – including Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Crested Butte , Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-Sedrun, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood , Stowe , Stevens Pass, Steven Springs and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, Verbier 4 Vallees, Les 3 Vallees, Ski Arlberg, and Skirama Dolomiti, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts.

Epic Local Pa ss , $735 , provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone , as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe , plus 10 days total at Vail , Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb, and five days at Andermatt-Sedrun at no extra cost.

Northeast Value Pass , $557 , provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe , Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo and Wildcat, as well as the newest additions to the Vail Resorts network, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain in Pennsylvania .

Tahoe Local Pass , $605 , provides access to resorts in Lake Tahoe and Colorado – including Northstar, Heavenly, Vail and more.

Epic Military Pass, $190 , for Active and Retired Military and their dependents, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated mountains – including Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and Andermatt-Sedrun. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $520 .

PASS HOLDER BENEFITS

New this season, guests can purchase any Epic Pass product using Epic FlexPay , which enables payment via easy monthly installments with zero down payment and zero interest [1] .

All 2022/23 Pass Holders get significant savings on the rest of their mountain experience through Epic Mountain Rewards. Winter benefits include 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more. Many Epic Passes also come with Ski with a Friend ticket vouchers, good for discounted lift tickets to share with friends and family.

All passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions . Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or multi-resort access of passes.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com , or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .



[1] Epic Pass T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders . Privacy Policy . Terms of Use

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.