InventHelp Inventor Develops New Sanding Tool for Fenders (LBT 316)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this in my garage. I was frustrated with fender repair work around the wheel well on my truck and thought there could be a better way to recreate the curve," said an inventor, from White Pigeon, Mich., "so I invented the FENDER BLOCK. My design helps you create the perfect curvature and it can also be used for a variety of sanding projects."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for sanding vehicle fenders. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle to achieve the desired curvature at the bottom of a fender. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases control and consistency. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for auto body workers and repair shops. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

