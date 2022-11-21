MikeWorldWide partners with enei for pro bono public relations project

MWW will build awareness for the not-for-profit organisation, which supports businesses looking to create and maintain inclusive work cultures

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide , one of the world's leading independent, integrated public relations agencies, is now partnering with enei (The Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion) for a pro bono project spanning media relations and executive eminence. Driven by MikeWorldWide's Purpose division in London, this collaboration is a mark of the agency's ongoing commitment to making the PR world – and indeed society as a whole – a more diverse place.

enei is a cause-orientated, not-for-profit organisation which takes a human rights approach to equality, diversity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace by supporting its members and clients on their workplace inclusion journeys – from introducing the key DEI concepts through to maturity. To support this mission, MikeWorldWide will be responsible for raising the profile of enei and its CEO, Sandi Wassmer. This includes a visibility campaign which MikeWorldWide has designed to drive engagement with enei's services and resources. The team will also develop a complementary executive eminence programme to amplify Sandi's voice across her digital network.

"We are thrilled to be working with the team at MikeWorldWide; their mix of incredible talent and abounding creativity combined with their steadfast passion and dedication to equality, diversity and inclusion, make them the perfect partner for enei. With our shared vision of creating a truly inclusive world, the possibilities are endless," said Sandi Wassmer, CEO at enei.

Alongside its active campaign work, MikeWorldWide will also be providing training for the staff at enei to teach them the principles of PR. Through this, the agency hopes to empower enei's team to understand the value of public relations and eventually build out their own successful in-house strategy following the partnership project.

"When it comes to equality, diversity and inclusion, a checkbox approach is not good enough, we are absolutely aligned with enei on this point," said Tom Buttle, UK president and managing director at MikeWorldWide. "To deliver the change that we owe to current and future generations, businesses have a responsibility to spearhead the positive changes that we need to see in wider society. Particularly in today's economic climate, where effective DE&I strategies can increase employee creativity, productivity and retention, this work is too vital to stall on. We are huge supporters of what enei do and it's a privilege to partner with them to ensure that more businesses are aware of their important work."

About enei

enei are driven by the belief that a world where workplaces are truly inclusive is possible. We work with organisations to ensure all employees have a sense of belonging, represent the customers and communities they serve, and are fulfilled and productive.

We work with organisations of all shapes and sizes and across the public, private, and third sectors at varying stages of their inclusion journeys. We provide access to exceptional information, advice, support, events, and training across all aspects of workplace diversity, equality, and inclusion, and our training and consultancy clients enjoy tailored programmes from the development of inclusive recruitment processes to inclusive leadership training and from helping them to create dynamic employee resource groups (ERGs) and network groups through to culture change

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

