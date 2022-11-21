Taiwan Expo Charms US with the Best of Taiwan

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Expo USA concluded its first-ever outing in Washington, D.C. on 14th October, bringing this successful event, which was widely reported in the media, to a brilliant end. Organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Taiwan Expo USA is one of the most important events between the US and Taiwan. The turnout for the exhibition far exceeded previous estimates, attracting more than 8,300 visitors across three days. The expo brought US and Taiwanese together by strengthening trade relations and facilitating artistic and cultural exchanges while showcasing the East Asian nation's world-class products, services, and technology.

This expo aims to highlight the U.S. and Taiwan’s robust and buoyant economic ties, including seamless collaboration on building up the resilience of the global supply chain, and to bolster bilateral economic, cultural and people-to-people connections, especially in tech industries that will drive our future. (PRNewswire)

Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman, James Huang, and the Minister of Economic Affairs of Taiwan, Mei-Hua Wang, were the main hosts and organizers of the event. The United States Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Marisa Lago; former Vice President of Taiwan, Chien-Jen Chen; Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the United States Representative, Bi-Khim Hsiao; and Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, James Moriarty, were among the government officials and business leaders who attended the opening ceremony.

The event included a plethora of themes to showcase the range and depth of products and services proffered by Taiwan. Special emphasis was laid on areas such as 5G & Smart Cities, Smart Vehicles, Healthcare, Metaverse, Taiwan Excellence, Culture, and Tourism & Food.

At the "Medical Pavilion", visitors could observe how artificial intelligence can assist in healthcare, telemedicine, and medical imaging. "Taiwan Excellence Pavilion" and "Taiwan Tourism Pavilion" showcased technologies related to the metaverse, which aimed to promote the idea of immersive, interactive experiences via VR/AR devices. Visitors also witnessed a landfill being turned into an eco-museum and used 5G technology to observe marine life underwater at the "Marine Pavilion." Pavilions for "Taiwan Culture" and "Taiwan Craft and Design" introduced the cultural treasures and refined craftsmanship of Taiwan. Diabolo Dance Theater curated a brand-new performance for the expo titled "Taiwan, isla Formosa", which showed Taiwan's natural beauty, vitality, and technical strength, as well as its determination to strive for peace and unity. Lei Sheng Art Group, an acclaimed artistic group from Taiwan, hosted a cultural festival to entertain guests. Other pavilions at the expo focused on smart vehicles and aerospace technology. Visitors were also delighted to be able to sample the world-famous bubble tea and Taiwan beer at the event. The Taiwan Expo thus endeavored to present multitudinous opportunities for the two nations to boost bilateral trade in diverse sectors.

The theme of "The best of TAIWAN" has attracted numerous trade buyers to approach the exhibitors with inquiries regarding potential investment opportunities. Many buyers and visitors expressed considerable enthusiasm, such as famous car manufacturers like GM, Ford, and Rivian, leading hospitals like Johns Hopkins and Children's National Hospital, and one of the largest private companies in Indiana, "Telamon". The event also attracted visitors from American public sector entities such as the Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, and Department of Health and Human Services.

Co-organized by Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade and TAITRA, Taiwan Expo USA brought together 83 Taiwan businesses and government departments including the Ministry of Culture, Tourism Bureau, The General Association of Chinese Culture, National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute, and National Space Organization to create this overseas flagship trade fair for promoting bilateral cooperation between the US and Taiwan.

Taiwan Expo has been held 27 times across 12 cities since 2017 and aims to forge greater collaboration with friendly nations in future. Ad by BOFT.

