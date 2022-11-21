OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services, an industry-leading travel insurance provider in the United States for more than 25 years, today announced its expansion into Canada, with full operations, including claims administration and travel assistance, based in Toronto. Travelex's strategic initiative begins with the expansion of its North American footprint, which brings opportunities for the company's long-time partners, new partnerships, and consumers.

Travelex Insurance Services announces expansion into Canada , with full operations based in Toronto .

"We're bridging a gap for our current partners that have operations in Canada with more opportunities for Travelex products and services," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex, "and we're working to become a premier travel insurance provider for their Canadian travellers."

In 2017, Travelex joined the Zurich family of global brands, which operates in 15 countries, opening the door for Travelex to broaden its presence in the global travel market.

"This is an exciting time for Travelex," Lofdahl said. "Our expansion into Canada gives us the opportunity to serve travellers throughout North America, whether they book travel insurance through a travel professional, tour operator or our website.

"Travelex's customer care is certainly one of our key differentiators," Lofdahl said. "We've won many awards for our customer service and our partnerships are measured in decades. I think Canadian travellers will be impressed with what we have to offer them."

About Travelex Insurance Services Canada Inc.

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. In 2022, we expanded our service area, bringing the same quality products and services to Canada with full operations, including claims administration and travel assistance, based in Toronto. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travellers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travellers dream, explore and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.ca.

Contact Information:

Amy Goldyn

P: +1 402 880 7481

E: amy.goldyn@travelexinsurance.com

View original content:

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services