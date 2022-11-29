1440 Foods Announces Four New Product Innovations From Health and Wellness Brands Pure Protein® and Body Fortress®

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1440 Foods, a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people to unleash their potential, today announced the rollout of four new product innovations from its bestselling Pure Protein® line of bars, powders and shakes, and Body Fortress® line of high efficiency protein powders.

Pure Protein, the #2 ready-to-eat protein bar on the market, has launched three new products to help consumers navigate the holidays and start the new year on the right track: a new flavor of their popular protein bar line, and two new product innovations that extend the Pure Protein portfolio:

Pure Protein Bars Chocolate Mint Cookie Bar: Fuel a fuller life with the latest flavor innovation from Pure Protein's lineup of pre- and post-workout gluten-free bars, a refreshing mix of mint and chocolate that's perfect for the holiday season. Featuring just 2g of sugar, 180 calories, and 19 grams of high quality protein for lasting energy.

Pure Protein Plant-Based Nut Bars: The brand's first line of plant-based nut bars contain 10 grams of protein, 4-5 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of fiber. Great-tasting flavors include Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Caramel Almond Sea Salt.

Pure Protein Candy Bar Bites: These gluten free, low-sugar, snack-size bars are a fun and nutrient-packed alternative to traditional candy bars, and come in delicious flavors including Chocolate Almond Fudge and Chocolate Peanut Caramel.

Additionally, Body Fortress—a brand best known for its robust portfolio of protein powders—will enter the pre-workout market with a new beverage mix:

Body Fortress Elite Laser Start Pre-Workout Powder: Powered by ZümXR caffeine for sustained energy, beta-alanine for boosted intensity, and electrolytes to promote hydration, this keto-friendly pre-workout mix comes in a tangy Fruit Punch flavor with 30 servings per package.

"Brands like Pure Protein and Body Fortress have a long history of supporting active consumers with a range of high protein, low sugar, energy-boosting products for pre-workout and recovery," said 1440 Foods CEO Azania Andrews. "We are pleased to extend these bestselling lines with a range of new flavors and products that address the needs of today's consumer while delivering high quality nutrition and great taste—and we look forward to introducing even more innovations in the coming year."

In addition to its Pure Protein and Body Fortress Brands, the 1440 Foods portfolio of brands includes MET-Rx®, the #1 meal replacement bar in the US per IRI data.

1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Meijer, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience stores chains.

To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com .

