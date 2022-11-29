AmyriAD to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

The Company's lead drug candidate, AD101, is a small molecule under development for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

AD101 is set to enter Phase 3 clinical trials in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmyriAD Therapeutics (AmyriAD) a privately held, late clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing therapies for Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced that it will present data on their lead candidate AD101 at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD) on November 29 – December 2 in San Francisco, CA. All abstracts will be published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease (JPAD).

"Throughout the past two decades, an intense focus has been on modifying the progression of Alzheimer's disease, with the hope of ultimately being able to prevent or cure the disease. Less attention has been given to developing therapies for effective management of the core symptoms of the disease, which are loss of independent function and declining cognition," said Sharon L. Rogers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at AmyriAD. "AmyriAD is one of the few companies developing drugs for core symptom management. Our entire team is committed to improving AD symptoms and returning a sense of agency to patients."

The Company, which emerged from stealth mode only last year during the 14th CTAD Conference, is developing AD101, a first-in-class small molecule that modulates calcium influx into the presynaptic neuron, enhancing release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. This action upregulates neurotransmission and improves learning and memory in animal models.

In randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials, AD101 has been administered as an add-on to stable donepezil (Aricept®) therapy. Donepezil is an inhibitor of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase and protects acetylcholine from degradation after it is released into the synapse. AmyriAD's molecule, when given in conjunction with donepezil, has demonstrated promising evidence of additive improvement of cognition and global function in AD patients (NCT00842816 and NCT00842673).

"During CTAD, we will present clinical and preclinical data that clearly support the advancement of our lead candidate," commented Jan Burmeister, M.D., Medical Director at AmyriAD. "The team is now gearing up to launch our Phase 3 clinical trial program in the first half of 2023. These trials will include patients across a broad range of disease severity reflecting real-life clinical practice."

Details about the presentations follow below. The posters will also be available in the Science section of the AmyriAD website today from 8:30 am EST.

Poster Presentation Theme: New Therapies and Clinical Trials

Poster P030: "AD101-the clinical profile of a new, first-in-class treatment for Alzheimer's Disease"

• Presenter: Jan Burmeister, M.D., Medical Director at AmyriAD Therapeutics

• Details: Tuesday, November 29 at 4 pm - Wednesday, November 30 at 6 pm PT, onsite

Poster Presentation Theme: Animal Models and Clinical Trials

Poster P189: "T-type calcium channel modulator AD101 improves cognitive function in animal models of memory and learning impairment and provides a rationale for the potential clinical use of AD101 in the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease"

• Presenter: Jan Burmeister, M.D., Medical Director at AmyriAD Therapeutics

• Details: Friday, December 2, 8 am – 5 pm PT, onsite

Poster P190: "Effects of T-type calcium channel modulator AD101 on the accumulation of Beta Amyloid, Tau and polyubiquitinated proteins in animal models of Alzheimer's Disease"

• Presenter: Jan Burmeister, M.D., Medical Director at AmyriAD Therapeutics

• Details: Friday, December 2, 8 am – 5 pm PT, onsite

About AD101

AmyriAD's lead candidate for Alzheimer's disease (AD), AD101, is a small synthetic molecule that modulates the activity of specific T-type calcium channels to promote the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter, in the brain. AD101 currently is being developed to work in concert with a stable regimen of donepezil (Aricept®), the global standard of care for AD since 1996. When administered in combination with donepezil, AD101 was well-tolerated and demonstrated additive improvement over that of donepezil alone in tests of global function and cognition in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate AD.

About AmyriAD Therapeutics

AmyriAD is a private late-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for AD that improve cognition and global function, deficits of which represent the core symptoms of the disease. The Company is led by the development strategist who introduced donepezil which has been the standard of care for AD for more than 25 years.

For more information, please visit www.amyriadtherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

