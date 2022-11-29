Pathfinder Reports Record Revenues in the Third Quarter 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) (OTCQB: RVRVF) (the "Company" or "Pathfinder.") reported today its financial and operating results for the three-month period (or "third quarter" or "Q3") ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased by 19% to $1,402,325 in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021

EBITDA increased by 7% to $374,545 in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021

Net loss from operations decreased by 30% to - $121,136 , compared to Q3 2021

Net loss and comprehensive loss decreased by 41% to - $91,997 , compared to Q3 2021

Cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2022 , were $1,517,720 compared to $2,092,893 on December 31, 2021 . The cash balance was utilized for land acquisition, increased debt servicing requirement and payment of continuing site improvement costs during the 9-month period ended September 30, 2022 .

YTD cash provided by operating activities was $317,512 , compared to cash used from operating activities of $436,594 in the comparative period, which was a result of an improved non-cash working capital position, which included deferred revenues from increased future reservations;

Agassiz -Harrison location and 40% increase in the Parksville location, which started operating last year on May 22nd and July 17th , respectively. Further details were discussed in the October 4, 2022 press release: Occupancy increased by 17% to 71% in Q3 2022, compared to Q3 2021. The blended Q3 occupancy increase stated above included 36% increase in the-Harrison location and 40% increase in thelocation, which started operating last year onand, respectively. Further details were discussed in thepress release: https://pathfinderventures.ca/company-news/pathfinder-announces-17-yoy-increase-in-occupancy-in-q3/

2,701 additional camp resort site nights (as defined below) were occupied, reaching 21,108 occupied site nights in Q3 2022, compared to 18,407 occupied site nights occupied in the comparative period.

"Our record revenues and increasing occupancies in the third quarter highlight the success of our compelling Pathfinder Camp Resorts brand and best-in-class portfolio of RV park assets in Western Canada." said Joe Bleackley, President and CEO of Pathfinder Ventures.

Financial Summary



Q3 2022 Q3 2021





Occupied Site Nights (1) 21,108 18,407 Revenue 1,402,325 1,175,226 Operating expenses 1,456,848 1,271,982 Net loss (121,136) (172,679) Net loss per share (0.00) (0.00) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) 374,545 349,292





(1) Occupied Site Nights is the sum of all actual nights the sites were occupied by visitors to the camp resorts when summing all occupied sites across the Company's three camp resorts (for example: 1 camp site is available 7 Site Nights per week). (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, interest, accretion, financing costs, and share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA calculations may be adjusted from period to period to reflect updated calculation methodology. Management will continue to drive towards positive Adjusted EBITDA through additional cost cutting initiatives and maximizing the operating capacity of the camp resort parks.





Financial Performance

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Revenues amounted to $1,402,325 , an increase of $227,099 , or 19%, compared to the same prior year period due to increased occupancy in the new properties acquired in Q4 2020. Except for Parksville , which had a mid-July opening in 2021, all three parks were fully operational in Q3 2021. The occupancy growth was slightly offset by the impact of an unusually high mosquito season.

Net loss from operations decreased to - $121,136 compared to - $172,679 in the same prior year period driven by the increased revenues.

Operating expenses increased to $1,456,848 , compared to $1,271,982 in the same prior year period as a result of (i) increased interest expenses from the new mortgage taken in April 2022 ; (ii) increased property and staffing costs which are largely variable to the volume of revenues generated; and (iii) increased corporate overhead, driven by the increased activities as a publicly traded company following a Reverse Acquisition in October 2021 . Slightly offsetting these increases were (i) decreased management compensation based on conversion to salaries; (ii) reduced stock-based compensation expense driven by the timing of options granted and vesting, as well as (iii) decreased supplies expense due to reduced purchase requirement in the current period.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022:

Revenues amounted to $2,778,341 , an increase of $781,489 or 39%, compared to the same prior year period. Increased revenues were largely due to all three sites being fully operational in Q2 2022 and mostly same period growth in Q3 2022. The growth in Q3 2022 was slightly offset by the impact of an unusually high mosquito season. Q1 2022 revenues were impacted by severe winter flooding in November 2021 , the damage and repair work of which impacted site occupancies.

Net loss from operations increased by - $88,520 to - $1,270,174 compared to the same prior year period due to increased operating costs.

Operating expenses amounted to $3,887,368 , an increase of $865,063 or 29%, compared to the same prior year period. This was due to (i) increased staffing and property costs required to support the full period of operation; (ii) increased depreciation, due to the Company's increased investment in site infrastructure; (iii) higher interest expense, due to full period servicing of bank loans issued in 2021 and additional interest pertaining to a new mortgage loan taken in April 2022 ; and (iv) higher corporate overheads, driven by the increased activities as a public company following a Reverse Acquisition in October 2021 . Slightly offsetting these increases were (i) decreased management compensation based on conversion to salaries; (ii) decreased consulting costs, pertaining to reduced development activities in the current period; and (iii) reduced professional fees after the Reverse Acquisition was completed in October 2021

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The discussion of consolidated financial results in this press release includes references to "Adjusted EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which is a non-IFRS performance measure. The Company presents these measures to provide additional information regarding the Company's financial results and performance. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 for a reconciliation of these measures to reported IFRS results.

Pathfinder Engages Oak Hill Financial Inc. for Investor Relations

The Company has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), located in Ontario, to support the company with Investor Relations and Corporate Communications in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financials' experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specialize in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds. Pursuant to the service agreement, the Company will pay Oak Hill a fee of $8,000.00 per month, for an initial term of (3) months. The term will resume on a month-to-month basis thereafter, unless terminated by either party upon 5 days' written notice.

Pathfinder Engages Red Cloud Securities

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("RCSI") to provide liquidity services in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. RCSI will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Pursuant to the service agreement, the Company will pay RCSI a fee of C$5,000.00 per month for an initial term of three (3) months, which will automatically renew for subsequent three-month periods, unless terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement. RCSI will be responsible for the costs it incurs in its trades and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec. Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through acquisitions, management services and development. Pathfinder is also seeking to acquire RV & Self Storage facilities to take advantage of the rapidly growing market of people who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

