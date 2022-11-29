SMARTKEM, INC. TO PRESENT AT SEQUIRE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE AND TECHBLICK MINI- AND MICRO-LED DISPLAYS CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, has announced today its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Jenks, will be presenting virtually at two conferences on Wednesday, November 30th 2022.

Event 1: Pre-recorded presentation at the Sequire Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM GMT

Register for free to watch the presentation here: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/

Event 2: Live presentation at TechBlick Mini- and Micro-LED Displays & Quantum Dots Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

Time: 12:35 PM ET / 5:35 PM GMT

Become a member of the TechBlick community to watch the presentation here: https://www.techblick.com/registration

SmartKem's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including miniLED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including over 175 patents across 17 patent families. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX

About Sequire Technology Conference

The technology industry is constantly evolving, forecasting to exceed $5.3 trillion in profits this year. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the technology sector, will be held via SRAX's Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several technology focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

