The treasured poem Twas The Night Before Christmas turns 200 on Christmas Eve 2022

ASHLAND, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Author, historian, and vintage book collector Pamela McColl tours America in 2022 speaking on the poem's vibrant legacy at dozens of museums, bookstores, and libraries. McColl presents the poem's story in a new book, Twas The Night – The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem.

Cover image of book Twas The NIght - The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem by Pamela McColl (CNW Group/Grafton and Scratch Publishers) (PRNewswire)

The author calls the masterpiece of juvenile fiction the most often read, recited, reprinted, and collected work in the library of English literature and considers the 200th milestone of this warm-hearted poem cause for celebration.

"In compiling the material for Twas The Night – The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem I accessed art collections and combed through archives across America. I made fascinating discoveries including locating the only known to exist photograph of the poet Clement Clarke Moore (New York 1779-1863) and of the home where the lines were crafted for Christmas Eve 1822." McColl

"Charles Dickens and Washington Irving may have created Christmas dinner, but it was Moore "The Poet of Christmas Eve" who gave us Santa Claus with all the trimmings." McColl

"For the very first time, the poem's own story is presented. It's a luscious, entertaining tome that took ten years to create. Bravo, author and editor, Pamela McColl! " David Paul Kirkpatrick, American film producer and writer, former President Paramount Pictures, President Production Walt Disney Pictures, Touchstone Pictures.

"A delightful and informative exploration of "A Visit From St. Nicholas" for the holiday season." Kirkus Reviews.

"Whether a library is focused on art, history, popular culture, or Christmas, Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem represents an outstanding work of literature and a compelling read the entire family can enjoy." Diane Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review.

Five Star Rating Amanda Ellison, Indie Reader: "All readers could ever wish to learn--in pictures and prose--about the world's definitive festive verse. - Pamela McColl's Twas The Night : The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem, is packed full of vintage illustrations and lesser-known historical details that make the book a bundle of perennial joy, for believers and non-believers alike."

In 2012, McColl created a firestorm from Colbert to Barbara Walters over her smoke free edition of the poem: Twas The Night Before Christmas edited by Santa Claus for the Benefit of Children of the 21st. Century.

