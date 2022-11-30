Capitol Counsel Adds Lisa Whisler, Former Defense Industry Executive as Partner

Whisler, Former Senior Policy Advisor to former U.S. Ambassador to China, Will lead new Defense Practice

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capitol Counsel announced it is adding another partner, Lisa Whisler, further strengthening their expertise in defense and cybersecurity issues, veteran's affairs and foreign relations, while expanding their ties to all branches of government.

Capitol Counsel Partner, Shannon Finley, said "Lisa exemplifies the firm's dedication to providing excellent policy, process and political guidance to our clients. Her extensive experience in the defense industry and foreign relations will make her another exceptional addition to our team and an asset for our clients as they navigate the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), veterans affairs, defense and cybersecurity issues, and international affairs."

Whisler is joining the firm with over 20 years of working in the defense industry. She began her career in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as the Director of the U.S. Department of State Irish Peace Process Training Program following negotiations of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Lisa attended Villanova University, as well as the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, where she received her M.A. Additionally, Lisa is an alumnus of the Center for New American Security's Next Generation National Security Leaders program. Lisa brings to the firm significant experience in the public sector as well as the private sector. She served as a Legislative Liaison at the Pentagon and U.S. Senate to support the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. Furthermore, Lisa served as Senior Policy Advisor to Max Baucus; the former U.S. Ambassador to China and Senate Finance Committee Chairman. Prior to her most recent work at TeledyneFLIR, Lisa served as a Director of Government Affairs at Lockheed Martin for nearly 10 years. She spent several of those years representing Lockheed Martin in Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan regarding International Business Development for the corporation. Lisa will employ her comprehensive knowledge of the defense industry and policy to immediately begin working on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.

"I'm excited to join such an esteemed group of colleagues at Capitol Counsel who have a reputation of providing top notch expertise to their clients. I look forward to using my years of defense industry experience to help our clients navigate a divided congress and complex international affairs," Whisler said.

