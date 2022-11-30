Financial Wellness company Questis offers Free Financial Coaching to Support those Affected by Mass Layoffs

Questis' services are geared toward helping employees navigate economic uncertainty and safeguard their financial present and future

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Questis , a workforce financial empowerment company, announces a targeted campaign to provide financial coaching to those affected by mass layoffs in the tech sector.

Questis Financial Empowerment (PRNewswire)

Over the past few months, a number of major US tech companies have announced plans to freeze hiring and layoff significant segments of their existing workforce—about 42,000 tech workers lost their jobs in November alone, bringing the total layoffs to around 136,000 this year. Forecasts for further economic turmoil and impending recession could see layoffs balloon in the coming months.

"This has been a challenging year for tech companies and their employees, especially due to rising interest rates, record inflation and subsequent declining revenue," said Questis CEO John Tabb. "Even though layoffs and joblessness are widespread during extreme waves of economic instability, methods do exist to mitigate their negative impacts."

"All signs indicate a more challenging environment for employers and their hard-working employees— that's where Questis comes in," said Dr. Martha Menard, Director of Coaching at Questis. "No matter what your current situation is, there are steps anyone can take to stabilize their finances when a financial shock happens. Our financial coaches have years of professional experience helping employees to prepare for the unexpected and lay the foundations for a better financial future. The best time to plan for tomorrow is today."

Questis will host an informational webinar, Laid off? Money Moves to Stabilize Your Financial Future on Wednesday December 14th at 12:00 PM EST which will feature Questis' lineup of financial coaches and present simple steps to financially plan for periods of unemployment and how to evaluate the benefits of a future job opportunity to ensure financial empowerment.

About Questis

Questis transforms businesses into life-changing employers by helping employees solve the root causes of financial stress. Their mission is to replace feel-good Financial Wellness programs with proven solutions based on solid behavioral science, real-person coaching, personalized and predictive planning, and cutting-edge technology. Questis is the only solution that offers deep financial healing to transform people's relationships with money.

Register for the webinar here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Questis