Instacart Announces New Advertising Solutions to Deliver More Value and Savings to Consumers

New Suite of Coupons and Promotions Will Help Consumers Save from 5,500+ Brand Partners on Instacart

Athletic Brewing, General Mills, Sola Company and Halo Top Among First Brands Leveraging New Instacart Ads Promotions Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced Instacart Promotions, a new suite of advertising solutions for brand partners to deliver more value and savings to consumers as they shop across the Marketplace. For the first time, all brand partners, including emerging brands, have self-service access and capabilities to launch new deal structures, promotions, and incentives with their Instacart Ad campaigns. Consumers will now see more promotions, coupons, and deals tailored to them as they search and discover products from their favorite brands on Instacart.

"We believe that ordering groceries online should not be a luxury or convenience for some, but an option for everyone, no matter your budget. With the average cost of groceries going up, we're proud to unlock more ways for consumers to save money and connect with their favorite brands and retailers via Instacart," said Ali Miller, VP of Ads Product at Instacart. "With the launch of our new Instacart Promotions, all of our brand partners now have the ability to set up coupons and promotions that can drive meaningful business results while also passing on more savings opportunities to consumers. We're proud to continue expanding our portfolio with additional self-service capabilities, ad formats that drive results, and measurement that brands need to understand the true impact of their campaigns on Instacart."

Instacart currently runs hundreds of thousands of deals and coupons across the marketplace every day, which has saved customers over $700 million so far in 2022. Instacart Promotions enhances and streamlines how CPG brands can provide coupons and savings on the platform, aligning with one of our key priorities to make online grocery shopping more affordable and accessible. The new savings experience will help consumers discover more promotions across the app, appearing directly on product item cards and before checkout.

Promotions enable advertisers to create more impactful campaigns specific to their objectives, whether they're aiming to build baskets, drive trials, or boost sales. For example, Athletic Brewing, General Mills, Sola Company, and Wells Enterprises (maker of Halo Top) are strengthening campaign performance by pairing Instacart Promotions with ad formats such as Sponsored Product and Display. Instacart Promotions include two new flexible and customizable structures: Coupons ("buy X units, save $Y") and Stock Up & Save ("Spend $X, Save $Y"). In the coming months, Instacart will further enhance the new Promotions offering with new deal structures such as Free Gifts and Buy One, Get One ("BOGO"). The new deal structures will help brand partners run "Free Sample" programs that can win new customers and serve personalized discounts for different customer segments, such as "new to brand" and "new to category."

Instacart Promotions is available now in Ads Manager to all advertisers in open beta. With an enhanced ad buying experience , Ads Manager now puts marketing objectives front and center for brand partners. As one of the industry's most robust self-service advertiser portals, Ads Manager helps brands and agency partners set up and manage several types of ad formats, with access to best-in-class features to maximize performance, including optimized bidding and bid landscapes. In addition, brand partners can use Ads Manager to create custom landing pages to strengthen on and offsite marketing efforts, easily edit product images and descriptions directly on the Instacart Marketplace, and access near real-time performance insights.

Pilot Partner Testimonials

"With an increasing number of consumers looking to moderate their alcohol consumption, Athletic Brewing is thrilled to be working alongside our partners at Instacart to deliver savings on our award-winning, non-alcoholic beer this holiday season," said Dermot Woods, Omnichannel Marketplace Manager at Athletic Brewing. "As we look ahead to Dry January, we're adding more coupons to our campaigns so consumers can discover our brews and save as they shop on the Instacart Marketplace. We were an early adopter of Instacart's coupon feature, and we're excited to be growing the non-alcoholic, craft beer segment together."

"Helping customers save money across our portfolio of beloved brands is a top priority for us. With the new promotions offering, we now have the flexibility to add a compelling incentive to any of our Instacart campaigns, helping customers stock up and save," said Raquel Navarrski, Customer Vice President, eCommerce Pure Play at General Mills.

"At Sola Company, we're avid low-carb foodies who want to give consumers the best taste without the carbs – and we know the holidays are typically a carb-heavy time of year. We've seen impressive results during our six-week Instacart Promotions pilot across our granola, bread, and bagel products, which included a nearly 30% increase in sales and attracted more than 14% new buyers to our brand compared to the six weeks prior to our promotions," said Ashley Findlay, Head of Marketing at Sola Company. "This new Instacart Ad offering helps our emerging brand grow on the platform while also passing along savings to consumers during these economic times."

"At Wells, we constantly experiment with new ways to engage our consumers along the purchase journey and sweeten life everywhere they buy ice cream. By working with Instacart, we have been able to shorten that purchase journey by testing new ad formats and then measuring results through closed-loop attribution. The new Instacart Promotions platform enables us to be flexible with our promotions and learn which promo types are most valuable to our consumers when they shop online," said Adam Fish, Director of eCommerce at Wells Enterprises.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,000 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for hundreds of thousands of Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

