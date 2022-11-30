KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES NEXT-LEVEL INNOVATIONS

New and enhanced products expand metal cutting capabilities and help customers machine better than ever

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal has expanded its Innovations series of Metal Cutting tools and solutions with new product offerings that provide customers with maximum efficiency and productivity for machining applications ranging from electric vehicles and aerospace to general engineering.

Each product in the fall launch delivers enhanced features and superior performance that solve some of customers' toughest machining challenges:

The KenTIP™ FS modular drill platform has expanded to include straight-flute drills for static applications on lathes and straight-flute drills for combined drilling and countersinking applications with holders. Additionally, the platform now includes the versatile KenTIP FS GTP insert with the GOdrill™ point design. The GOtip is the only insert in the KenTIP FS platform built for multi-material drilling and is ideal for customers looking for one tool to run in multiple workpieces when drilling medium and large hole diameters.

Solid carbide drills have been modernized in the high-performance Kenna Universal™ Drill platform. The upgraded drills include the B979 series with grade KCU15A for 12xD drilling which can be used without a pilot drill in multiple materials. Additionally, the platform has added the B73* series step drills with grade KCU15 for core-holes in traditional tap sizes.

When it comes to high-performance reaming in steel and cast iron, the new KenReam™ S delivers the highest metal removal rates in blind and through-hole applications for both steel and cast iron. The unique design provides excellent process reliability and consistent hole quality.

Designed for dynamic milling with low radial engagement and full length of the cut, the KOR™ series has expanded to include a 5xD length of cut in the KOR™ 5DA series for milling in aluminum.

The revolutionary Duo-Lock™ modular system for solid carbide end milling applications combines a high accuracy in runout and length repeatability with maximum stability, making it a precise and virtually unbreakable interface. The series integrates the productivity of the HARVI™ I TE end mill series with the modular capability of the Duo-Lock modular system.

An expanded portfolio of Modular Boring Bars with through coolant and serrated interfaces has been designed for higher connection strength and increased accuracy, and can bore overhangs up to 4xD.

For light to medium machining or roughing of steel and stainless steel, the Dodeka™ Mini 45 face milling platform has expanded to include four new geometries which provide ideal lead angles, excellent chip formation, and positive chatter-free insert geometries.

To learn more about these advanced tooling solutions, visit Kennametal Innovations.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering, and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated approximately $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

