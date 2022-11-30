MACHINERY AUCTIONEERS TEAMS UP WITH SUPERIOR ENERGY AUCTIONEERS

Two-day, End-of-the-year Auction Featuring Big Trucks, Construction Equipment and Oilfield

­­ODESSA, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Machinery Auctioneers is proud to announce that we have teamed up with Superior Energy Auctioneers yet again to better serve our customers with a two-day auction on December 13th and 14th, 2022. It will feature trucks, trailers, construction equipment and oilfield equipment. The experts in oilfield from the Superior Energy Auctioneers team are adding tremendous value to this end-of-the-year auction.

Machinery Auctioneers is a locally-owned auction company based in Texas. We auction big trucks, trailers, construction equipment, oilfield equipment and more, since 2010. (PRNewswire)

"This is a great opportunity for companies to get costly large items off their books before the end of the year. We've got a huge pool of interested buyers in both the trucking and oilfield industries," stated Terry Dickerson, Owner Machinery Auctioneers.

The last day to consign in this auction will be Wednesday, December 7th. This auction will feature over 150 oilfield items: N2 pumps, frac pumps, pump trucks, hot oilers, and other oilfield equipment. Over 125 big trucks, over 75 late-model and older construction equipment lots and much more!­­

To view the auction catalog go to MachineryAuctioneers.com or SuperiorAuctioneers.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Terry Dickerson at (210) 363-4349.

Contact: Terry Dickerson

Telephone: (210) 363-4349

Email: terry@machineryauctioneers.com

Website: www.machineryauctioneers.com

