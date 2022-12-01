DISA Global Solutions Completes Acquisition of Global HR Research

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 7, 2022, DISA Global Solutions has completed a transformative deal to acquire Global HR Research (GHRR), another industry-leading provider of employee screening services. This is DISA's 30th acquisition in the last five years, complementing our strong organic growth over the same period and accelerating our growth strategy. In addition to expanding our scope of services and balancing our product mix, this transaction also diversifies our end markets, particularly in healthcare. Additionally, GHRR has an extensive network of integrated Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and highly automated user-friendly applications that our combined customers will benefit from significantly.

Global HR Research (GHRR), founded in 2005, is a leading provider of pre-hire intelligence and employee onboarding solutions, primarily focusing on background screening. Their proprietary platform helps customers make better hiring decisions by providing a comprehensive set of tools for employment screening, compliance, and risk management. Each year, the GHRR team services more than 6,500 accounts and performs 10 million searches. GHRR has earned the trust of numerous companies in the Fortune Top 50, Forbes' Largest Private Companies, and Inc's Top 5000 companies across the U.S. That trust, and their focus on exceptional customer support, is why GHRR was just recognized as the #1 overall ranked provider of "Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening" services according to HRO Today's Bakers Dozen. Additionally, GHRR received the #1 rank in the customer service category for employee screening providers.

DISA CEO John Peterson states, "Global HR Research is a long-standing brand that has built its reputation on trust and prioritizing the customer experience. I have followed them over the years and have always been impressed with their organic growth and successful strategic acquisitions. Like DISA, customer care distinguishes GHRR from the competition and is exemplified by an impressive retention rate and NPS score. I believe that the combination of our two entities will strengthen our industry-leading position, enhance the depth of our expertise, and ensure we continue to provide the most comprehensive employee screening services. Together, we will identify best practices, implement innovative solutions, and assist our customers as they mitigate risk and safeguard their businesses."

Kevin Smith, GHRR Executive Chairman & CEO, added, "I have known DISA for a long time as a respected industry leader. We share similar philosophies and values regarding employee success, operational excellence, and customer service. It is important to me that our customers continue to experience these values. The combination of these two companies will positively impact employees and customers, and I'm excited about DISA's vision for the future."

To ensure continuity, DISA plans to maintain the existing Global HR Research offices, as well as the teams that have retained such high customer loyalty. DISA is committed to providing all customers with comprehensive employee screening programs and exceptional customer support.

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is the industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. Headquartered in Houston, with 36 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada, DISA's comprehensive scope of services includes drug and alcohol testing, background screening, occupational health, and transportation compliance. DISA assists employers in making informed staffing decisions while building a culture of safety in their workplace.

Media Contact:

