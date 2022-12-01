The unexpected "treat" invites you to dunk your coffee in your cookie. Yes, you read that right.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Donut Shop® Coffee and dessert company Milk Bar® have collaborated on four custom treat recipes, including a limited edition menu item, just in time for the holiday season.

The Original Donut Shop® Coffee and Milk Bar® Shake Up Holiday Desserts with Limited Edition Menu Item

Cup o' Cookie is inspired by The Original Donut Shop Coffee Regular Medium Roast variety and will be available at Milk Bar flagship locations in New York City and Los Angeles. The unique and delicious treat is served in a cup wrapped with a chocolate chip-pretzel-potato chip studded cake around an inner core of creamy vanilla custard, topped with Compost Cookie Crunchies, and served with a pourable sidekick of the flavorful coffee.

"At Milk Bar, we like to flip the script, encouraging you to see things a little differently, creating new traditions and favorites. When it came to coffee we asked, why is it the cookie that always gets dunked into the coffee and not the other way around?," said Christina Tosi, Award Winning Chef and Founder of Milk Bar. "So we teamed up with our friends at The Original Donut Shop® Coffee to put a new twist on the routine, celebrating what happens when you see life with bold takes and unexpected flavors. Enter: Cup o' Cookie, my new favorite creation powered by the best coffee out there (and way to have my cookie and cup of coffee, too)."

Together, the two everyday treat-inspired brands are also releasing three at-home recipes, available on both the Milk Bar and Keurig websites, that will take you from treating yourself to treating friends and family this holiday season. The recipes are all inspired by or enjoyed with The Original Donut Shop® Coffee's unique, fan favorite flavors – Peppermint Bark, Coconut + Mocha Duos, and 1 Step Red Velvet Latte.

Peppermint Bark Cups

Coconut Mocha Granola Bars

Red Velvet Shortbread Sticks

"As a coffee brand that exists to bring 'everyday treats' to consumers through bold and unexpected flavors, a collaboration with a beloved dessert shop during the holiday season made perfect sense," said Scott Christensen, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Keurig Dr Pepper. "We couldn't be more excited for consumers to treat themselves and their families with these delicious recipes and coffee pairings this holiday season!"

Cup o' Cookie will be available at Milk Bar's two flagship locations for $16 beginning December 1, until December 19, 2022. Flagship locations are as follows: Nomad in New York (1196 Broadway at 29th Street, New York, NY 10001) and Melrose in Los Angeles (7150 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046).

To learn more about The Original Donut Shop® Coffee and Milk Bar®'s three at-home recipes, please visit the Keurig partnership landing page .

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About Milk Bar

Milk Bar is a dessert shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village, and has developed a loyal fanbase in the decade since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 12 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Boston, Washington DC and Las Vegas, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform, and most recently launched a line of grocery products, available nationwide in major retailers such as Whole Foods and Target. Milk Bar is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as Doordash. For more information, visit www.milkbarstore.com.

