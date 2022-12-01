U.S. MEDICAL EXPERTS CONFIRM POLITICAL PRISONER, MIKHEIL SAAKASHVILI, HAS BEEN TORTURED AND POISONED WHILE IMPRISONED

Leading Medical Experts from the U.S. and Georgia Confirm Human Rights Abuses, Torture, Poisoning, and the Rapidly Deteriorating Health of the Former President

TBILISI, Ga., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid concerns of rapidly deteriorating health and citing severe human rights abuses, including torture and heavy metal poisoning, an independent team of U.S. medical experts has announced the findings of their recent assessment of the Former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili.

"The facts of his condition are alarming and it is clear President Saakashvili has been grossly mistreated, and subjected to torture," said Dr. James C. Cobey, M.D., M.P.H., FACS, who shared the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize on Landmines. "His life is immediately threatened unless he is moved to a western treatment facility to receive lifesaving care," added Dr. Cobey.

Since President Saakashvili was detained in October 2021, his physical and mental condition has significantly deteriorated. The recent findings confirm he now suffers from debilitating psychological, neurological, orthopedic and gastrointestinal conditions directly caused by confinement. In addition, the medical team discovered evidence of arsenic and heavy metals, including mercury in President Saakashvili's body, leading the medical experts to strongly recommend the immediate transfer in an advanced medical facility in the United States or Western Europe.

"President Saakashvili has been given at least 14 different drugs, some non-FDA approved," said Dr. David E. Smith, M.D., FASAM, FAACT, a leading toxicologist in the United States. "The deadly combination has produced brain dysfunction including white matter reduction in the prefrontal cortex which controls executive function in the brain, increasing morbidity and the risk of mortality, and immediate detoxification from these drugs is therefore necessary," added Dr. Smith.

Today, due to the medical assessment findings, President Saakashvili's legal team, including Massimo F. D'Angelo, a U.S.-based lawyer with Akerman filed an emergency application in the Georgian court seeking the deferral of the former president's prison sentence and immediate transfer out of Georgia.

"President Saakashvili has been subjected to illegal and unethical treatment at the hands of his political rivals who control the current Georgian government, treatment that in the eyes of several independent and well-known expert medical observers, amounts to torture and poisoning, in clear violation of both Georgian law and fundamental international human rights laws and norms," said Massimo F. D'Angelo, a U.S.-based lawyer representing President Saakashvili in the Georgian court.

