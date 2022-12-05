Explore Asia & beyond with SUPER+ by airasia Super App

SUPER+ is a flight subscription product, allowing subscribers to redeem unlimited free flights across Asia for a year along with discounts on hotels & ride-hailing

From only USD199 to access over 130 destinations across South East Asia and beyond

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore the whole of South East Asia (Asean region) and beyond with the world's first flight subscription by the airasia Super App, enabling subscribers to redeem unlimited free flights for a year, along with discounts for hotels as well as ride-hailing in selected countries.

Subscribers can choose from the SUPER+ Lite, which covers all Asean countries, while the SUPER+ Premium provides access to all countries operated by the AirAsia airline group including destinations in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and more. (PRNewswire)

The airasia Super App is the booking platform that hosts the world's best low-cost airline AirAsia which flies to over 130 destinations across Asean and beyond, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and more. Aside from AirAsia flights, the super app also enables its users to purchase hotels, book ride-hailing as well as other services such as online duty-free shopping, food delivery and more in that region.

SUPER+, the best value flight subscription in the market was launched and made available for travellers all across Asean in March 2022 and have over 100,000 subscribers in that region, with over half a million seats redeemed so far. The highest redemption made was for over 100 flight seats within the 12-month period.

Now, the SUPER+ subscription has been enhanced to include even more destinations, and is made available for travellers from around the globe, including the United States to purchase on the airasia Super App.

To cater to the different needs and preferences of travellers, the new SUPER+ will now offer two options for subscribers with different destination preferences. Subscribers can choose from the SUPER+ Lite, which covers all Asean countries, while the SUPER+ Premium provides access to all countries operated by the AirAsia airline group including destinations in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and more. Both options include unlimited 10% off for airasia ride and unlimited 5% discount on all hotels on the airasia Super App.

Go unlimited now as only 200,000 SUPER+ new subscriptions are available and can be purchased from today until December 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM ET. Just click on the SUPER+ icon on the airasia Super App to purchase or visit https://app.airasia.com/F4uy/g6jvpkeg.

The SUPER+ Lite is priced at USD$199.00, while the SUPER+ Premium is only USD$499.00.

For more information on how to subscribe to SUPER+, click here. All prices above are inclusive of taxes.

SUPER+ subscribers can redeem their flights for one year* from the subscription date (December 5, 2022 – December 5, 2023) and travel from January 1st, 2023.

Commenting on the new SUPER+, Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A said, "This is what we have been preparing for - the return of travel. Before the pandemic hit, an average of 240,000 US nationals travelled on AirAsia yearly, using our extensive route connectivity as the preferred feeder network to explore Asia and especially Asean. With all of Asean having already been reopened along with markets like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and more, travellers from the US looking for the best value to rediscover Asia can definitely benefit from our SUPER+ subscription. This product captures the beauty of our airasia Super App platform ecosystem, which brings together all of our airlines and travel products and services like hotels, along with our e-commerce offerings such as airasia ride, which is also included as a SUPER+ benefit. This is another product that highlights our AirAsia DNA which is to create value for our customers, and we will continue to champion this across all new products and services that we will introduce in the future."

Amanda Woo, CEO of airasia Super App, said, "For the first time, we are opening up the new SUPER+ for everyone across the globe to buy, even those in the US, Europe and all other regions. For travellers from the West, this SUPER+ product is the best flight and lifestyle subscription for them to fully maximise and obtain the best value to rediscover tbe beauty of Asia. Since the initial launch in March this year, we have more than 100,000 subscribers across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines with over half a million flights already redeemed. We are excited to be the only super app platform in the market to bring a product such as SUPER+ to the world and for more to enjoy the airasia way of life with this subscription."

When asked about how he has been utilising his SUPER+ subscription, Nathanon Tanmalaporn from Thailand said, "I've booked 109 flights internationally and domestically with SUPER+ already. It makes it easy for me to fly everywhere. Next stop: Australia & New Zealand!"

Adding to the excitement of getting the SUPER+ subscription for her family, Joseph Chai from Malaysia said, "I've gone to Manila with SUPER+ and flown over 100 times domestically. I highly recommend this to people who are frequent leisure and business travellers."

Flights redeemed via SUPER+ is subject to government taxes, fees, add-ons, and other applicable charges. Flight bookings must be made at least 14 days before departure and are subject to the embargo period and other terms and conditions. Availability of the free seats is dependent on supply and demand on particular route.

Terms and conditions apply. Read the Frequently Asked Questions to find out more.

*Embargo Period applies

** Seats available for Unlimited Flights dependent on supply and demand on particular route

