Filevine SOC 2 Type II Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine is pleased to announce that Filevine's Legal Work platform(s) in the United States and Canada, including Filevine, Vinesign, Lead Docket, and Outlaw, meet Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II standards based on an independent third-party audit. The audit was conducted by Marcum, LLP, an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) auditing firm.

SOC 2 reports are industry-recognized security audits which assure the design and effectiveness of controls in place at a service organization, demonstrating the company's ability to adhere to critical security practices. The rigorous audit, which spanned twelve months from August 31, 2021 to August 31, 2022, included all five Trust Services Criteria (TSC): Information Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

Additionally, Marcum reported that Filevine's products also met the safeguard requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH), security standards relevant to personal health information.

Furthermore, the SOC 2 Type II audit report included the testing and efficacy of Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) security controls in addition to the testing and efficacy of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27002 security controls. Combined, this comprehensive SOC 2 Type II +HIPAA, +CJIS, +ISO sets Filevine's platforms apart in the legal industry.

In November 2019, Dean Sapp became Filevine's Vice President of Information Security, bringing 20+ years of experience in security and legal technology to the company.

"Filevine has made a commitment to invest in best-of-breed security tools and to prioritize information security, data privacy, and compliance initiatives across our product portfolio," Sapp said. "Protecting our customers and their data is a top priority. In this respect, Filevine is well positioned to respond to evolving cybersecurity threats to the legal industry."

As a leader in legal technology, Filevine provides solutions that make the intersection of legal work and business more seamless, transparent, and effortless for all legal professionals and everyone they interact with. Safeguarding legal, business, and client data is critical to Filevine's vision and status as a trusted partner for organizations of all sizes and industries. Vinesign furthers this focus by providing secure digital eSignature capabilities for the modern legal practice. Lead Docket enables firms to find and convert more leads while Outlaw has revolutionized the contract lifecycle management (CLM) space.

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 30,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, ranks No. 167 on the Deloitte 2022 Fast 500, and has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50.

