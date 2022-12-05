Nominations Now Open: IEHP Living the Mission Awards

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know an organization or a physician who strives to make the Inland Empire a healthy and happier place for all?

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) was awarded Inland Empire Health Plan’s (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award at the health plan’s second annual Mission Conference on May 6. The award recognized CAPSBC’s dedication to eliminating the effects of poverty through advocacy for community members to obtain knowledge and skills for self-reliance and economic stability. (PRNewswire)

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is currently collecting nominations for its 2023 Living the Mission Awards, which will be announced next spring. Nominations can be made until Feb. 15, 2023, by visiting LivingTheMissionAwards.IEHP.org.

Categories for the awards include Creativity and Innovation, Vibrant Health, Optimal Care and Inspire.

The Creativity and Innovation Award will honor a provider, entity or community partner that exemplifies the courage to "break the mold" in pursuit of innovative ways to address health concerns for Inland Empire residents. IEHP's Vibrant Health Award will recognize a provider, entity or community partner that exemplifies engagement with the well-being and joyful life of residents in the Inland Empire.

The health plan's Optimal Care Award will celebrate a provider or entity that exemplifies world-class care and outcomes in preventive care, chronic care or hospital care. In addition, the Inspire Award will acknowledge a provider, entity of community partner that exemplifies IEHP's mission, "We heal and inspire the human spirit."

Earlier this year, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSB) and SAC Health System earned IEHP's first Living the Mission Awards. This recognition highlighted CAPSB's dedication to eliminate effects of poverty and SAC Health System's tireless support and service to residents in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"The work we do each and every day to fulfill our mission to heal and inspire the human spirit is made possible through the innovative and courageous contributions of our providers and partners," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "We look forward to honoring these groups and continuing our collaborative work to make the Inland Empire a healthier place for all."

Awards will be announced at IEHP's annual Mission Conference scheduled for May 5, 2023.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,400 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SAC Health, the nation’s largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), received Inland Empire Health Plan’s (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award on May 6, at the health plan’s second Annual Mission Conference. The award recognized SAC Health’s ongoing support and service to residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. (PRNewswire)

