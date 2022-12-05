Roche Announces Brad Moore as President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the appointment of Brad Moore as president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America, effective January 1, 2023. Moore currently serves as senior vice president, Core Lab and Point of Care, within Roche Diagnostics North America.

Moore will succeed and report to Matt Sause, who was recently appointed CEO of Roche Diagnostics globally, effective January 1, 2023. The position will continue to be based at Roche Diagnostics' North American headquarters in Indianapolis.

"Brad has a proven reputation for delivering outstanding results and is a highly effective leader," said Matt Sause, current president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America and incumbent CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "I'm confident his experience will be a tremendous asset for the North America team, our customers and patients."

Moore joined Roche in October 2016 as Head of North America Diabetes Care, leading commercial operations for the U.S. and Canada. In 2019, the role expanded to include the broader scope of Europe and North American commercial operations in mature markets in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand within Roche Diabetes Care. In 2020, Moore assumed his current position, leading the newly-created Core Lab and Point of Care commercial business unit.

