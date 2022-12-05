Special Care Unit Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to TriVent Healthcare

New name and logo better express company's three-prong approach to ventilator rehabilitation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Care Unit, the industry-leading provider of ventilator liberation services, has completed an extensive rebranding effort to more closely align with the "uncommon" services it provides. The new name – TriVent Healthcare – and logo speak to the company's focused expertise in ventilator liberation and pulmonary rehabilitation and highlight its three (tri) key steps for success: therapy, liberation, and recovery.

TriVent Healthcare partners with hospitals and health systems to offer a unique approach to ventilator liberation. TriVent currently has successful partnerships with Tampa General Hospital and University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

At these facilities, complex patients receive specialized therapy and rehabilitation in TriVent's acute, multidisciplinary units. TriVent's units are designed to liberate these patients from their ventilator. The company's intensive multidisciplinary approach has proven to be the most effective protocol to accelerate the liberation and recovery of ventilator-dependent patients.

TriVent Healthcare's aggressive rehabilitation comprises a comprehensive and proprietary protocol of respiratory therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, skilled nursing, and behavioral/emotional care. Its proven methods improve recovery time, reduce hospital length of stay, and lower readmissions of medically complex patients.

The average length of stay on a TriVent Care Unit is 21 days, a 32 percent reduction from the national average. The company's ventilator liberation rate exceeds 83 percent, nearly 40 percent higher than the national average. And, within 30 days of discharge, TriVent's readmission rate is less than 6 percent, which is 80 percent lower than the national average.

"We are driven by our commitment to excellence and providing efficient patient recovery that is unmatched anywhere in the industry," said TriVent Healthcare CEO Sam Nimah. "Our new name reflects our continued commitment to breathing new life into ventilator liberation through our three-pronged approach. We look forward to expanding our reach and bringing our proven success to new partners."

ABOUT TRIVENT HEALTHCARE

TriVent Healthcare, formerly Special Care Unit, located in Boca Raton, Florida, is the industry-leading provider of ventilator weaning and pulmonary rehabilitation services. Since 1991, TriVent Healthcare has partnered with hospitals and health systems to offer a unique approach that improves recovery time, reduces length of stay, and lowers readmissions of medically complex patients with the goal of successfully reuniting patients with their families.

