CHEAT CODES REVEAL FULL TRACK LISTING, FEATURED ARTISTS & SONGWRITERS FOR INAUGURAL COUNTRY COLLABORATION PROJECT CHEAT CODES PRESENTS: ONE NIGHT IN NASHVILLE DUE JANUARY 27, 2023

MULTI-PLATINUM HITMAKERS PREVIEW SELECT TRACKS AS PART OF RESORTS WORLD'S "RODEO WORLD" DURING NATIONAL FINALS RODEO

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum, global hit-making trio Cheat Codes will release their debut Country project Cheat Codes Presents: One Night in Nashville (Cheat Codes LLC/Downtown Music) on January 27, 2023, available for pre-save / pre-add HERE . The album is an entirely new endeavor for the genre bending trio who have put out many records in the electronic dance, pop, and alt rock genres.

The Cheat Codes (PRNewswire)

The trio just kicked off National Finals Rodeo (NFR) with a December 1st Resorts World "Rodeo World" performance at Zouk Nightclub.

"Going to the coolest city ever after making one song turned into fourteen and we wanted to make an entire album. We knew it was a different world musically from the one we lived in, but we knew we wanted to be a part of it," say Trevor Dahl, KEVI & Matthew Russell, collectively known as Cheat Codes. "We felt so comforted and welcomed by this incredible community of creators. The journey that began two years ago, now gets to be heard around the world, and we could not be more excited about this collection of songs."

The eclectic mix of artists and songwriters involved in the project is evidenced by the reveal of the full track list:

Cheat Codes & Lady A – Something's Coming

[Songwriters: Lawrent, Colton Avery ] Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson – I Remember

[Songwriters: Matt McGinn , Russell Dickerson , Alysa Vanderheym , Chris Ryan , Logan Turner , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & MacKenzie Porter – One Night Left

[Songwriters: MacKenzie Porter , Matt McGinn , Josh Kerr , Parker Welling , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & Brett Young – Hurt That You Gave Me

[Songwriters: Ross Copperman , Tommy Lee James , Michael Matosic , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & Mitchell Tenpenny – What's It Gonna Take

[Songwriters: Mitchell Tenpenny , Aaron Gillespie , Nick Bailey , Kyle Fishman , Andy Albert , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & Lee Brice & Lindsay Ell – How Do You Love

[Songwriters: Lee Brice , Lindsay Ell , Eric Aukoustics, Corey Blount , Saint Fleur, Celeste, Jordi & Jan – Bail Bandits, Danielle Alisa Poppitt , Sam James , Thom Bridges , Orianthi, Ernest Osei , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & Dolly Parton – Bets On Us

[Songwriters: Cleo Tighe , James Newman , Ubizz, Cutfather] Cheat Codes & Nate Smith – You Ain't Been In Love

[Songwriters: Nate Smith , Zach Abend , Andy Albert , Blake Pendergrass] Cheat Codes – Sippin'

[Songwriters: Douglas Andrew , Henry Panton , Philip Peter , Dudley Panton , Oliver David , Hugh Daldry ] Cheat Codes & Little Big Town & Bryn Christopher – Never Love You Again

[Songwriters: Duck Blackwell, Bryn Christopher , Andrew Jackson , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & Maddie & Tae – Already Hungover

[Songwriters: Nicolle Galyon , David Garcia , Amy Allen , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & Adam Doleac – We'll Break Up

[Songwriters: Adam Doleac , Trevor Dahl , Kevin Bard , Aukoustics, Embody, Fred Wilhelm ] Cheat Codes & Matt Stell – When You Know

[Songwriters: Matt Stell , Michael Jade, Pete Good , Cheat Codes] Cheat Codes & Jimmie Allen – Lose You

[Songwriters: Jimmie Allen , Josh Hoge , Nick Bailey , Kyle Fishman , Levon Grey , Cheat Codes]

BONUS: Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson & Dixie D'Amelio – I Remember

[Songwriters: Matt McGinn , Russell Dickerson , Alysa Vanderheym , Chris Ryan , Logan Turner , Cheat Codes]

All tracks produced by Cheat Codes

Five singles have been released thus far, including the current Top 40 radio hit "I Remember" featuring Russell Dickerson. Additional advance tracks include "One Night Left" with MacKenzie Porter, "Lose You" featuring Jimmie Allen, launched with an official music video , "How Do You Love" featuring Lee Brice & Lindsay Ell, and "Never Love You Again" featuring Little Big Town & Bryn Christopher. Upcoming advance track releases include "When You Know" with Matt Stell (12/9) and "Bets On Us" with Dolly Parton (1/6).

ABOUT CHEAT CODES:

Simultaneously trafficking in electronic, pop, hip-hop, and alternative at the same high speed, the Los Angeles trio Cheat Codes remains an inescapable force throughout popular culture. Their total stream tally eclipses a staggering 6 billion plays. Maintaining a prolific pace, they've steadily amassed a diverse discography, including the platinum Pop Radio Top 5 smash " No Promises " [feat. Demi Lovato], the gold-certified " Feels Great " [feat. Fetty Wap & CVBZ], and gold-selling breakout " SEX " with Kriss Kross Amsterdam. Speaking to their international impact, " Only You " [feat. Little Mix] soared to #1 on Pop Radio in the UK, while they received dozens of platinum certifications in 20 countries. Not to mention, Liam Payne, Kim Petras, Wiz Khalifa, and Sofía Reyes all jumped at the chance to collabo on rate, and they did remixes for Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith. Igniting clubs worldwide, their 2019 level 2 EP yielded the #1 Dance Radio hit " Who's Got Your Love " [feat. Daniel Blume] in addition to " Ferrari " [feat. Afrojack] and " Be The One " [feat. Kaskade]. Cheat Codes made their acting debut with the Bella Thorne directed short film, music video for " No Service In The Hills " featuring Trippie Redd, blackbear and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. Acclaimed by Rolling Stone , Paper , Time , Billboard , and more, the musicians have shut down The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! with stunning and show-stopping performances.

