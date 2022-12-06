Healis Therapeutics selected to present at 2023 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

CEO Eric Finzi and COO Sebastian De Beurs to present on company's innovative neuromodulators for mental health at annual healthcare conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healis Therapeutics is pleased to announce that it has been competitively selected to present at the Biotech Showcase taking place January 9-11, 2023 in San Francisco. The conference is being held in parallel to the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual HealthCare Conference.

At the conference, Healis CEO Dr. Eric Finzi and COO Sebastian De Beurs will be presenting on the company's innovative neuromodulators for mental health. These therapies have the potential to transform the way mental health conditions are treated, offering safer and more effective options for patients.

"We are honored to be selected to present at the Biotech Showcase conference," said Finzi. "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our treatment to a wide audience of investors, industry experts, and other key players in biotherapeutics."

"At Healis, we are committed to developing innovative treatments for mental health conditions targeting new pathways," said De Beurs. "Our neuromodulator targets neuromuscular pathways, offering the potential for safer and more effective treatments. There is significant unmet need for new treatments in mental health, and we are excited to be leading the way in this field of research."

About Healis

Healis Therapeutics is a biotherapeutics company focused on developing novel treatments for mental health conditions. The company's lead product, Botulinum Toxin for the treatment of depression, is currently in late-stage clinical trials, ready for Phase III. If successful, it could provide a much-needed alternative to existing treatments for depression, which can be ineffective or have significant side effects.

Note that while both events occur during the same week in San Francisco, the Biotech Showcase is not affiliated with the JPM Conference.

For more information about Healis Therapeutics, please visit our website at www.healisthera.com

Media contact:

Healis Therapeutics

info@healisthera.com

View original content:

SOURCE Healis Therapeutics