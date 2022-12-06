INSTITUTIONS IMPLEMENT EDTECH MENTORING SOLUTION TO ADVANCE AN IDENTITY-CONSCIOUS STUDENT SUCCESS AGENDA

Mentor Collective's "EdTech for Equity" White Paper Highlights Increased Student Retention & Sense of Belonging for Postsecondary Partner Institutions Working to Bridge Equity Gaps

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentor Collective , the preferred partner of large-scale peer and alumni mentorship programs and Lumina Foundation Impact Investment, has released a white paper demonstrating the efficacy and impact of peer mentorship at scale. EdTech for Equity: Scaling Peer Mentorship to Close Postsecondary Equity Gaps features five member institutions of the American Talent Initiative and Aspen Institute's College Excellence Program Transfer Intensive ; all which have implemented Mentor Collective's platform to advance an identity-conscious student success agenda. Key results in the paper include increased sense of belonging, use of campus resources, and gains in Spring-Fall term-to-term persistence between 2-16% for student mentees. Download the full white paper.

When best practices and technology are combined, peer mentorship can scale to impact thousands of students' success.

"92 percent of higher education institutions fail to enroll and graduate students from historically marginalized communities at equitable rates to the general population," said Jackson Boyar, Co-founder and CEO of Mentor Collective. "We hope that by consistently sharing our results with the higher education community, that we are able to show how mentorship can align the business of postsecondary education with the business of being a student."

EdTech for Equity refocuses the student success conversation on innovations in technology that, when combined with student success best practices, can impact thousands of students and surface actionable insights on campus climate and student wellness.

Featured Institutions & Key Results:

University of California Riverside

Institutional analysis showed that both freshman and transfer retention increased as a result of the Campus Collective program; with freshman retention 2.1 percent higher than non-participants and transfer student retention 5 percent higher.

Saddleback College

The college's institutional research team ran an internal propensity analysis by designing a non-mentored control group matched to the demographic data of the Mentor Collective program. The results showed that the mentored group persisted at a rate higher than the control. Disaggregated by ethnicity and first-generation status, equity gaps disappeared.

University of North Carolina, Greensboro

The Transfer2Transfer peer mentorship program helps over a third of incoming transfer students and has increased sense of belonging for mentees by at least 9 percent each year since the program's launch in 2020.

Bucknell University

The university's Retention Task Force noticed first-generation students experienced the greatest benefit of peer mentorship. First-gen participants reported more conversations than non-first-gen program participants and performed better academically than first-gen non-participants.

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Among admitted students who engaged with a mentor, 69 percent indicated their intent to enroll, compared to 17 percent of those who did not engage with a mentor.

To learn more, download the paper and visit the Mentor Collective results page for additional case studies and research.

