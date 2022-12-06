Meet the Hotel Industry's Most Influential People at INSPIRE22

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 11th annual INSPIRE22 conference on December 14&15 at the Arizona Biltmore with Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotel Group opening the event with a keynote on Lodging Leadership 2.0 - Prepare to Pivot. Shelly Murphy, Founder & Managing Director Atari Hotels, will talk about her new project with Gensler in Las Vegas, Atari Hotels, inspired by gaming culture and driven by the desire to play.

The Regency Group is sponsoring a panel on Creating a Brand Story - From Concept to Implementation, taking an in-depth view of the vision behind the brand concept, positioning, creation and launch. Speakers include Jaclyn Riley, Vice President Brand Marketing, Ennismore , Tiffany Cooper, Head of Development, Kimpton Hotels & Resorts , Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and Yossi Loeb, CEO, the Regency Group with Lisa Cain, Associate Professor, Florida International University moderating.

Regency Group is also printing the conference brochure, which will include Spotlight On interviews from Luxury Hoteliers magazine with hoteliers like Benoit Racle, Vice President, Global Brand Management, W Hotels & Resorts , Rika Lisslö, Vice President, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Dave Tessier, Founder & CEO, Hospitality Gaming Advisors .

The Inspire networking hub will run parallel to the speaking sessions and extended lunches include roundtable discussions with leaders in luxury hospitality, where attendees can join the conversation.

Discover new products and services in the hospitality industry - Some of the most innovative brands in the hospitality industry will be exhibiting at this year's event. Make sure you swing by their stands and chat with them about the exciting products and services they offer that can help your business thrive in the future.

See official Partners of the International Luxury Hotel Association here , including Heartland Payment Systems , Encore , Avendra , Dish Business , World Cinema , Boxed Water , Monoplex , Edgemate , Agilysys , The Regency Group , Tabl'eau Filtered Water , Windfall , RealTime Reservation , GPS Apparel , Cozy Earth , Creative Machines , and more.

