More than 10,000 customers restored as Duke Energy continues progress in Moore County

Company to restore most customers by late Wednesday night

Duke Energy Foundation makes $100,000 donation to local organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With around 10,000 customers restored so far, Duke Energy anticipates having nearly all customers restored by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the aftermath of an attack on two major substations Saturday in Moore County.

Crews are working 24-hour shifts to make repairs and restore service to all impacted customers. Several large and vital pieces of equipment were damaged in the event and need to be repaired or replaced.

"Repairing and replacing this equipment is a methodical process that takes several days," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's general manager, Emergency Preparedness. "Once repairs are made, we must test the equipment before beginning the final restoration process. We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding our customers have shown."

Today, approximately 35,000 customers in the area remain without power – down from 45,000, who were initially affected when two substations in the county were attacked and vandalized. The company continues to work with local, state and federal agencies on the investigation.

Donation to Local Community

The Duke Energy Foundation has made an initial commitment of $100,000 to support the needs of the local community due to the incident.

"After meeting with local officials to get their input, we moved quickly to provide this initial $100,000 to support the needs of the community in a targeted, strategic fashion," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's incoming state president for North Carolina. "We are committed to not only restoring power as quickly as possible, but helping Moore County bounce back economically as well."

The Red Cross, Sandhills-Moore Coalition for Human Care, Boys and Girls Club of Sandhills-Moore, United Way of Moore County and Northern Moore Family Resource Center will each receive $20,000.

"When power outage emergencies strike, our partner Duke Energy continues to support the community," said Phil Harris, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter. "Their support provides resources to help us meet emerging needs."

Duke Energy will continue to work with organizations like the Red Cross and Moore County Emergency Management to identify ways to help the residents of Moore County.

