VNUE and 800 Pound Gorilla Media Announce First Metaverse Comedy Stage Joint Venture

Comedy Standup, Original Programming, Specials, and Tailored Experiences In VNUE's Customizable Metaverse Festivals with Multi-Stage Platform on Roblox

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, INC. (OTC: VNUE), a leading entertainment and music technology company, today announced a joint venture with 800 Pound Gorilla Media, the largest comedy label in the world, with over 400 of the industry's top comedians including Kevin Hart's LOL Records. This first-ever Metaverse comedy stage will launch on VNUE's Icon Program (VIP) to deliver experiential digital and metaverse-based events and markets for its deep and highly valued comedy performance roster.

VNUE recently announced the upcoming launch of VIP, the first customizable and multi-faceted festival and multi-stage experience on the Roblox metaverse world. VNUE's VIP is a one-stop hub for performers to seamlessly engage with virtual stage and lighting designers, animators, promotion executives, licensing & rights clearance experts, and more.

VNUE's futuristic comedy-focused joint venture with 800 Pound Gorilla Media will leverage the full value of VNUE VIP metaverse production, flexible customized and named entertainment stage environments, and event operations.

Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, said the addition of comedy in the metaverse is a natural next step in the experiential world. "Our VIP festivals are going to offer everyone the chance to experience music, gaming, art, and now comedy in the metaverse. Our VIP events will be the ultimate festivals for attendees and performers alike to enjoy the new frontier of the metaverse experience."

Ryan Bitzer, the COO of 800 Pound Gorilla Media's COO added, "VNUE and 800 Pound Gorilla Media share a common vision: creating both reach for our client's comedy routines, tracks, and albums and building new delivery opportunities. VNUE's metaverse festival stage experience on Roblox is the foundation for building new audiences for comedy."

VNUE COO, Jim King, responsible for delivering and operating the new Roblox-based entertainment festival world, remarked, "Re-imagining and delivering how comedy can engage, entertain, and build new generations of participants is the focused intent for this first label partnership and joint venture."

This comedy productions joint venture is the first of many examples of VNUE partnering with creators to deliver engaging and unique metaverse experiences — and follow the first two phases of the VIP program partnership with Kokku in a recently announced partnership between VNUE and Kokku to build the first ever persistent multi-stage music & entertainment festival experience for Roblox's 50+ Million active daily users worldwide.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com): VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), its ticketed livestream platform, StageIt (www.stageit.com), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The company is also exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), providing fans with physical, collectible products such as limited edition CD sets, by artists such as matchbox twenty, Rob Thomas and many others. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

About 800 Pound Gorilla Media:

Established in 2016, 800 Pound Gorilla Media was started by managers of comedians in need of a company that would bring a modern focus of behavioral targeting, digital marketing and fan engagement around comedy albums, podcasts, and video projects. The record label division has over 300 comics on their roster and works with Netflix, Kevin Hart's LOL, All Things Comedy, and others. The company has also produced over 30 stand up comedy video specials on various platforms including one of the most successful comedy specials of the year on YouTube, Mark Normand's Out To Lunch which by the time you read this will probably be over 10 Million views.

