Audiense acquires SOPRISM

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiense today announced the acquisition of SOPRISM, the digital consumer insight tool which supports leading agencies and brands in developing their audience understanding. As part of the acquisition, Audiense will merge the SOPRISM team and product into the existing platform, to enhance the analytics and insights available for customers.

Since its foundation in 2011 by Javier Burón and Alfredo Artiles, Audiense has continued to strengthen its proposition and has become the leading platform in audience intelligence fueling a variety of use cases: from consumer research to complementing social listening, influencer marketing, social media analytics and advertising.

SOPRISM is a digital consumer insight tool with a powerful analytics engine, based on one of the largest behavioral consumer panels of over three billion users worldwide. SOPRISM provides strategic audience insights that goes beyond conversations, sample groups and declarative data to provide real digital intelligence that can help businesses develop informed marketing strategies.

The acquisition of SOPRISM demonstrates Audiense's continuing commitment to innovation, providing users with compliant access to audience insights across Facebook and Instagram, new audience definitions to enhance data segmentation designed to improve audience understanding about affinities and ultimately to inform marketing operations.

Javier Burón, CEO of Audiense, said: "I couldn't be more thrilled. We have long admired Jonathann's work and ethos and we are so excited to be merging SOPRISM's amazing product and team into Audiense's platform. This acquisition represents a huge step in our mission to building the world's leading audience intelligence platform and the democratization of audience insights for brands."

Jonathann Mingoia, Co-Founder of SOPRISM, said: "Our common vision about market needs and our deep desire to serve it in a compliant way, the complementarity of our solutions and the natural fit between our teams made our merger into a single family a natural fit. We are so excited to join the great Audiense's team to strengthen its leadership and build the future of audience intelligence together."

About Audiense

Founded in 2011 at the dawn of social media for business, the Audiense platform combines rich social data sources with the world's leading cognitive and machine learning enabling you to understand the audiences that matter to your business.

About SOPRISM

SOPRISM is an innovative tech start-up, active in social audience profiling solutions building. We help agencies & brands to benefit from the full power of behavioral social data in order to improve their marketing effectiveness.

