Behind the Scenes Discussion for Building Transformational Leadership with Life Science Partner Founder and Wheeler Bio CEO and COO

Life Science Partner shares an inside conversation of their recruitment partnership with advanced biologics CDMO, Wheeler Bio.

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fall of 2022, Jesse McCool, PhD, Founder and CEO and the Board of Directors of Wheeler Bio retained Life Science Partner to recruit their new President and Chief Operating Officer. In partnership with Dr. McCool, Life Science Partner identified, qualified, and recruited Roger Lias, PhD, an industry veteran who was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Vibalogics.

Recruiting Transformational Leaders (PRNewswire)

Tom Callaway, MD, Founder of Life Science Partner, sat down with McCool and Lias to discuss Wheeler's advancements in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Operation (CDMO) market and converse on the two sides of the candidate/client recruitment process: CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

Wheeler Bio continues their close relationship with Life Science Partner, having additionally recruited their Chief Development Officer, Brian Berquist, PhD, to accelerate their platform and emerge as a technological leader within the CDMO space.

