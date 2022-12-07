Brennan Acquires 37 Acres in Thornton, Colorado

Project is "Phase II" to Brennan's Current Thornton Development

Aggregate Investments Made in Denver Now Exceed $335 Million

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 37 acres at the southeast corner of East 128th and Interstate 25 in Thornton, Colorado, situated within the Denver metro area. The site is well-located in the I-25 industrial submarket of Denver, 13 miles north of downtown Denver and provides visibility from Interstate 25.

Brennan will develop four Class-A distribution facilities totaling approximately 415,000 SF as "Phase II" of Brennan's current, adjacent project. The design features first-class amenities that exceed market standards including 28' clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, and abundant automobile parking. The rear load design, with building depths of 160' to 200', can accommodate multi-tenant occupancy, with divisibility as small as 16,000 SF. "The mix of building dimensions provides flexibility and can accommodate a wide-range of tenant demand sizes in the North I-25 Submarket," explained John Torp, Vice-President in Brennan's Mountain West Region. "Additionally, the site's location provides outstanding visibility and identity along Interstate 25."

"The North Submarket continues to see strong expansion due to its proximity to the core areas of Denver. Additionally, Thornton efficiently services Colorado suburbs like Boulder and Longmont to the northwest and Fort Collins and Greeley to the north," said Brian Roach, Managing Principal of Brennan's Mountain West Region.

"Brennan allocates its capital to areas where strong demographic trends will continue for years to come," observed Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder. "These powerful demographic forces make Denver a sound bet for both the near and long term."

