Darling Ingredients Health Brand Rousselot Receives U.S. Patent for Gelatin Technology That Improves Production of Nutraceutical Gummies

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 11,490,634 to its health brand Rousselot, securing Rousselot's intellectual property for SiMoGel™, a gelatin technology that eliminates the need for starch-based gummy production.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SiMoGel allows for the production of nutraceutical gummies using silicon or metal molds, which are easily cleanable and eliminate dust during production, unlike traditional starch trays. SiMoGel also significantly reduces setting time to less than 30 minutes, compared to 24 hours for conventional starch-based production.

In November 2021, the company also received a patent from the European Patent Office (EPO) for SiMoGel for all major European countries.

"Because of taste, convenience and effectiveness, functional gummies are one of the fastest growing nutraceutical segments across Europe, North America and Asia," said Pierre-Albert Thomas, Director of Rousselot Functional Ingredients. "Darling Ingredients' Rousselot team has been on the cutting edge of developing world-class, gelatin-based solutions. Receiving patents from both the U.S. Patent and Trademark office and the European Patent Office is a testament to our commitment to new and improved customer gelatin-based formulations."

According to Future Market Insights, the nutraceutical gummy market grew at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% from 2016 to 2020 and is forecasted to grow 15% compounded annually from 2021-2023.

For more information about SiMoGel, visit rousselot.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 270 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Rousselot

Rousselot is Darling Ingredients' health brand and the global leader of collagen-based solutions for the food, health and nutrition, biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors. Working in partnership with its global customer base, Rousselot delivers advanced ingredient solutions that enable innovation, excite today's consumers and contribute to public health. Through state-of-the-art operations, extensive technical expertise and sustained scientific research, Rousselot helps customers achieve their goals and create world-class products so that together, they can reach further.

Darling Ingredients Contacts Investors: Suann Guthrie

VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com



Media: Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.