Element Drives Industry Innovation with New Avidity Cloudbreak™ Technology and a 2 x 300 Kit

Faster Run Times and More Applications in 2023

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.—developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry—today announced Avidity Cloudbreak technology, improvements to chemistry kits for the current Element AVITI™ System that reduce run times and enable even more applications.

Available in early 2023, Avidity Cloudbreak includes innovations to:

Reduce run times to fewer than 40 hours for a 300-cycle kit and fewer than 24 hours for a 150-cycle kit, including amplification time and onboard demultiplexing.

Enable linear library loading for Elevate™ libraries through onboard circularization, which simplifies the workflow and reduces hands-on time.

In addition to standard configurations, an AVITI System with Cloudbreak can be configured to achieve 1B+ reads (dual-sided) in less than 20 hours for an indexed 2x75 run, or less than 30 hours for an indexed 2x150 run.

Avidity Cloudbreak will, of course, maintain the AVITI System's core competitive advantages, including market-leading data quality with a diversity of read lengths, at a stable reagent cost of less than $6 per gigabase.

Less than one year after launching the AVITI System, Element continues to rapidly advance its technology and expand product offerings. Avidity Cloudbreak will further enable Element to release a 2 x 300 sequencing kit, earmarked for 2023. With yields of 1.6B reads (dual-sided) at a 2 x 300 read length, Cloudbreak will set a new benchmark for cost-effective sequencing at extended read lengths that advance applications such as de novo assembly of small genomes, immune repertoire sequencing, and isoform discovery.

"Development of the Cloudbreak chemistry demonstrates Element's constant commitment to push the envelope on our technology. In less than a year since the launch of AVITI, this chemistry will reduce runtimes by almost 20% and simplify customer workflows while delivering exceptional data quality and throughput in the benchtop space. Element continues to set new standards in short read sequencing and Cloudbreak chemistry will pave the way for even more versatile 2x300 configurations later in 2023," said Matthew Kellinger, Element Vice President of Biochemistry and co-founder.

"We are excited to see the new capabilities of the AVITI technology. Our company is investigating novel liquid biopsy biomarkers for critical disease areas that have unmet diagnostic needs, and faster times and increased accuracy would make a significant difference in our research," said Dr. Chris Booth, CEO of FYR Diagnostics. "Element is redefining what is possible to do on a benchtop sequencer."

"Our team at Element is driving genomics forward with the mission to empower labs everywhere with access to the highest quality genomics at the lowest cost," said Molly He, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. "We continue to advance our technology at lightning pace to enable health innovation because science can't wait."

About the Element AVITI System

The AVITI System operates two random access flow cells for independent run starts, with AVITI Operating Software that features tunable read throughput for additional flexibility. Proprietary Avidity Sequencing™ chemistry enables exceptional accuracy and cost efficiency that remains unmatched by other benchtop systems. To learn more about the AVITI System, including detailed specifications, application data, and performance testimonials, visit www.elementbiosciences.com .

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating the fundamental elements of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, in turn accelerating scientific discoveries and broadening the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

