Holiday Train prepares to raise money, bring joy to Wisconsin communities

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll into Wisconsin tomorrow, with 13 shows scheduled over the next three days. Each show will serve as a fundraiser for the local food bank.

Wisconsinites wishing to attend a Holiday Train show should bring a donation of cash or a non-perishable food item for the local food bank. All donations stay local to help feed those in need in the community, and the food bank will have a station set up at each site to collect donations. Each show will feature a half-hour live concert by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.

The Wisconsin shows will occur at:

Sturtevant , Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Amtrak station;

Caledonia , Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m. at County Road G and 5½ Road;

Wauwatosa , Dec. 9 at 4:15 p.m. at the Harwood Avenue crossing;

Hartland , Dec. 9 at 5:45 p.m. at the Cottonwood Avenue crossing;

Oconomowoc , Dec. 9 at 6:45 p.m. at the South Silver Lake Street crossing;

Watertown , Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at Brandt Quirk Park;

Columbus, Dec. 9 at 9:15 p.m. at the Amtrak station;

Portage, Dec. 10 at 1:15 p.m. along Averbeck Street adjacent to the rail yard;

Wisconsin Dells , Dec. 10 at 2:45 p.m. at the Amtrak station;

Mauston , Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. at the Division Street crossing;

Tomah , Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Amtrak station;

Sparta , Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the corner of S. Water Street and Milwaukee Street;

La Crosse , Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. at the Amtrak station.

Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised more than $21 million and 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across the U.S. and Canada. CP strongly encourages attendees to bring cash donations since local food banks have agreements to purchase food at a discount.

Holiday Train fans can follow the train via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @CanadianPacific. A live train tracker will be available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

About the CP Holiday Train

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tours Canada and the U.S. in November and December raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities. Professional musicians play free half-hour concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CP makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate. Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $20 million and 5 million pounds of food for community food banks. A full schedule, a list of performers and promotional materials are available on cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

