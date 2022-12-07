Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle Recognized as Top Hospital for Outstanding Quality and Safety

Virginia Mason Medical Center recognized as Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group in recognition of their achievements in patient safety and quality. Top Hospitals were honored at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

"We are honored that Virginia Mason Medical Center is among the five percent of eligible hospitals in the nation to earn the Leapfrog Top Hospital award," said Charleen Tachibana, senior vice president and chief quality, safety, patient experience officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "It is a testament to our team's steadfast commitment to high-quality care and our ongoing efforts to foster a supportive environment in which to train the next generation of medical providers."

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Virginia Mason Medical Center received a Top Teaching distinction. A total of 115 top hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

12 Top Children's

32 Top General

13 Top Rural

58 Top Teaching

"We are honored to recognize Virginia Mason Medical Center as a Top Hospital this year," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Virginia Mason Medical Center has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible."

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals .

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 10 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, especially the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Learn more at www.vmfh.org

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

