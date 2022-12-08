Bamboo Rose Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Adds Chief Revenue Officer and VP of Business Operations, Continuing Their Growth Journey

Matt Stevens to Succeed Sue Welch as Chief Executive Officer, Welch to Retire and Remain as Member of Board of Directors

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has announced the appointment of Matt Stevens as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board. Stevens is succeeding Sue Welch, who founded Bamboo Rose and served as CEO.

"I am so proud of what we have accomplished at Bamboo Rose, the transformative platform we have been able to build, and the collaborative partnerships forged with our customers," said Welch. "I am confident that the board, the team, and Matt will continue this legacy of excellence and further advance our ability to serve our customers and the industry."

Bamboo Rose has also named Mike Mattei Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Joe Lombardo VP of Business Operations. Mattei - the former CRO of AppNeta, a Rubicon Technology Partners portfolio company - will further solidify a leadership team comprised of deep industry expertise and proven operational success. Lombardo will bring transparency to go to market and customer success operations as part of the company's push towards data driven processes and decision-making.

Stevens, previously the founder and CEO of AppNeta, has repeatedly helped grow innovative enterprise software organizations into market leaders by leveraging his operational and go-to-market experience. As Bamboo Rose's new CEO, Stevens will be responsible for the company's overall growth strategy and continued product innovation to rapidly expand its global footprint enabling the digitization of supply chains for retailers, brands, and suppliers.

Matt notes that, "Bamboo Rose has built a set of solutions that empower retailers and brands to make better product decisions while optimizing and digitizing their supply chain operations. Driven by an experienced team of passionate industry experts, Bamboo Rose has created a unique offering in the market that is now poised to enable customers to navigate increasing supply chain complexity. I'm excited to start working closely with the talented Bamboo Rose team to continue to enhance and expand our customer relationships."

"Sue's past leadership has positioned Bamboo Rose not only as a thought leader in the industry, but as a trusted ally to their customers. Bamboo Rose plays a key role in an organization's ability to pivot quickly and navigate ever changing consumer preferences and demands," said Vincent Chao, Partner, Rubicon Technology Partners. "The executive team within Bamboo Rose has deep institutional knowledge and works in close partnership with their customers. Having witnessed Matt's ability to transform AppNeta, I am certain he will bring the same level of world-class leadership to maximize Bamboo Rose's potential and drive product innovation at a speed and scale which will accelerate their path to market leadership."

In January, the Bamboo Rose leadership team will be in attendance at NRF 2023, Retail's Big Show, meeting with clients on platform strategy, demonstrating industry leading software, and discussing the trajectory of the retail industry in 2023 and beyond. To meet with Bamboo Rose at NRF, schedule a meeting to visit us at Booth #3966.

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform. For more information, please visit www.bamboorose.com.

