BofA Data Finds Consumers Proved Resilient in 2022 and Poised to Start 2023 in Decent Financial Shape

Despite soft retail spending in November, holiday shopping picking up; BofA Data shows a pronounced rise in Buy Now Pay Later purchases

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Institute released a new publication today which shows that the American consumer continues to remain in good shape throughout the course of 2022 and is starting 2023 similarly.

Median household savings and checking balances remain well above pre-pandemic 2019 levels across all income cohorts. While there are increasing signs that these "buffers" are being drawn upon – likely due to high inflation and rising housing costs – they should be available for some time yet. Most consumers across the income distribution are not spending more on credit relative to debit cards compared to 2019 levels. Only those with incomes above $100k appear to be spending relatively more on credit cards, though this is likely a function of increased spending instead of accumulation of higher credit card debt.

Turning to the holiday shopping season, November saw continued growth in total card spending per household across retail and services, up 1.7% YoY last month. This compares to an increase of 3.1% YoY card spending per household in October, indicating a slower pace of growth. But retail spending is significantly weaker than total card spending growth, suggesting resilience in services spending. Despite a slow start to November, holiday sales appear to have picked up by the end of the month. Additionally, the increasing use of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options means that some holiday spending may be spread out over future months. Bank of America internal data shows that card payments to BNPL companies accounted for approximately 2% of total online card spending volume, a small share but a sharp increase from the 2019 annual average of 0.3%.

Other highlights of the publication include:

Bank of America total payments increased 4% year over year (YoY) in November; this figure offers a holistic view of money flow and includes credit card, debit card, ACH (automated clearing house), wires, bill pay, person-to-person, cash and checks.

Within this, overall credit and debit card spend, which makes up over 20% of total payments, was also up 4% YoY .

Total card spending per household was up 1.7% YoY in November , down from 3.1% YoY in October, and remained lower than inflation.

The weakening in overall payments growth is due partly to a slowdown in the growth of wire payments, down 31% YoY in November.

"As we take a temperature check of the American consumer, we find they have proven resilient throughout 2022," said David Tinsley, senior economist for Bank of America Institute. "While 2023 is likely to be more challenging, especially if the labor market deteriorates, consumers are starting the year in good overall financial health."

