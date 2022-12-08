Burrell Aviation and Alliance Ground International (AGI) Announce National Partnership for Cargo, Commercial Aviation Development and Operations

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Aviation and Alliance Ground International (AGI) have announced that they have entered into a nationwide cooperation agreement for providing cargo and commercial aviation facility investment, development, and operations.

Capital Investment in Next-Generation Supply Chain Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

Under this Agreement, Burrell Aviation and AGI will work together to further the interests of select U.S. airports in improving cargo capacity, modernizing airfield infrastructure, and delivering best-in-class cargo handling services to the air cargo community. AGI is recognized as one of the nation's leading providers of cargo warehousing and freighter handling, including freight acceptance, aircraft and truck loading and unloading, and ramp transfer, with an emphasis on airport safety and agency compliance. "This partnership will ensure that every cargo facility invested and developed by Burrell Aviation will be able to not only deliver to the airport state of the art supply chain infrastructure, but will now have the ability to provide cargo handling operations to the end user at the highest level of efficiency and performance. We are proud to be a part of this initiative and consider Burrell Aviation a valued partner," said Jared Azcuy, CEO of Alliance Ground International.

In the last 18 months, Burrell Aviation has advanced long-term lease and development agreements with more than thirty (30) airports of varying sizes, ranging from the Pacific Northwest to the southern tip of Florida. Burrell's current land position represents over 600 acres of airfield land dedicated to near-term development of needed or desired non-passenger aviation infrastructure, including air cargo, integrated logistics, aerospace/defense, cold storage, aircraft maintenance and commercial aviation. "Burrell Aviation believes its capital investment in airports across the U.S. represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a new and sustainable model for the aviation industry as a whole," said John Carver, CEO of Burrell Aviation. "Our commitment to the U.S. airport community, now combined with AGI's proven operational expertise, represents a powerful deliverable to all airports seeking to improve and expand their non-passenger business lines," Carver added.

In addition to today's announcement with AGI, Burrell Aviation has recently announced similar strategic partnerships with Lemartec and Perez & Perez Architects Planners, both considered among the most respected aviation design/build teams in the country. The firm has also formed an alliance with Cushman & Wakefield Aerospace Practice Group, who is tasked with providing dedicated aviation industry business attraction efforts to Burrell Aviation and its portfolio of airports across the U.S. "What these partnerships represent is our unique ability to fund 'market-design-build and operate' projects in a seamless, sustainable, and accelerated manner unmatched by any other investor group in this space," said Dan Burrell, Founder and Chairman of The Burrell Group.

About Burrell Aviation

Burrell Aviation, LLC is a division of The Burrell Group. The Burrell Group was founded in 2007 by Founder and Executive Chairman Daniel C. Burrell. It serves as the holding company for a consortium of individual business interests in a wide range of sectors. Burrell Aviation, LLC is a capital investor in next-generation supply chain infrastructure. The company is focused on providing airports and aviation customers with needed infrastructure within an accelerated timeframe. Burrell Aviation works with airports of all sizes, helping reposition regional and municipal airports that have been historically underutilized and operate outside North America's core supply chain. Burrell Aviation is also actively investing in major hub and gateway airports, helping preserve its market position. Burrell Aviation is dedicated to delivering modernized facilities for air cargo operations, MRO, integrated logistics, cold supply chain, corporate hangars, aerospace/defense, and emerging technologies.

About Alliance Ground International

AGI is one of the largest privately owned ground handling and leading airline solutions company. Founded in 1987, AGI is headquartered in Miami and has more than 11,000 employees spread across 61 airports in the United States and Canada. AGI's portfolio of services includes air cargo, aircraft ground handling, e-commerce, passenger, and security services. Well-financed and profitable, AGI is owned by Audax Group and Greenbriar Equity Group, LLC. More information can be found at www.allianceground.com.

