Coastal Mississippi Invites Visitors to Stay for 'One More Day of Play'

New tourism campaign encourages travelers to extend their trip, and their budget, with seasonal itineraries and exclusive discounts

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi, the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the tri-county region of the Mississippi Gulf Coast announces the launch of One More Day of Play, a year-long initiative to encourage visitors to extend their weekend trips to the region by one more day. Research shows that by traveling on Monday instead of Sunday, consumers can save at the gas tank ( GasBuddy, 2022 ) and on airfare ( NerdWallet, 2022 ). By extending their stay, visitors can not only make more memories but save even more money through seasonal itineraries, and exclusive discounts at some of the area's top lodging, attractions, and retailers.

(PRNewswire)

"The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers visitors a robust variety of vacation opportunities throughout our 13 charming and beautiful coastal communities, each offering their own unique brand of southern hospitality. Seasonal festivals, attractions, gaming, eco-tourism and so much more can be found throughout the year, not to mention fabulous Gulf-to-table seafood at every turn." said Pattye Meagher, Director of Communications and Engagement at Coastal Mississippi CVB. "If there's a traveler on your list this holiday season, we encourage you to give them, and yourself the gift of 'One More Day of Play' in Coastal Mississippi."

While new offerings will be released throughout 2023 on CoastalMississipi.com , Coastal Mississippi is kicking off the program with some seasonal offerings, exclusive discounts and incentives for visitors who stay one more day.

Holiday Experiences & Events

During the 2022 holiday season, Coastal Mississippi sees the return of many annual events and experiences sparking the holiday spirit across its 62-mile shoreline. Visitors traveling to the region can experience One More Day of Play this season with festive activities, including:

Christmas cruises with a firework show and Live Christmas music in Downtown Biloxi with a firework show andin

Winter Festival or a holiday-themed Ghost and Cemetery Walk to see historic Bay St Louis in a unique way. The crowd-favorite Gulfport Harbor Lightsor a holiday-themedto see historicin a unique way.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino , known for turning its property into a beachfront winter wonderland with a variety of entertainment and special events, including Finding Christmas , a Broadway-style musical following a young duo who set out on a quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. One of the South's most anticipated holiday displays at, known for turning its property into a beachfront winter wonderland with a variety of entertainment and special events, including, a Broadway-style musical following a young duo who set out on a quest to find the true meaning of Christmas.

Rock'n Christmas Costume Party on Dec. 15 with a special One More Day of Play promo code to receive a free, exclusive gift at the door. Theonwith a specialpromo code to receive aat the door.

For those looking to enjoy one more day of play after the holiday season, Coastal Mississippi welcomes visitors with an array of ongoing activities, providing the opportunity to enjoy one more day of play year-round.

Gaming, Entertainment & Culture

Travelers can feel the excitement of Coastal Mississippi's robust gaming industry and wealth of entertainment options thanks to various offerings, including:

Signature Culinary & Sustainability

Coastal Mississippi's culinary scene is booming with a vast array of award-winning cuisine, nationally recognized chefs, and an overall effort to celebrate, preserve and protect its environment. Offerings from the region include:

farm-to-table approach . Quaint seafood spots featuring Gulf-fresh seafood with a view and sustainable fine dining with a

Perks Coffee Shop & Café . Local coffee shops and bakeries invite visitors to enjoy one more day of play with special incentives, like buy one, get one half price offering at

Outdoor Adventures & Family Fun

Coastal Mississippi offers unique outdoor and family fun experiences for visitors of all ages with an abundance of exploration, including:

National Heritage Area Hands-on, educational attractions and excursions throughout the designated

Seasonal ticket pricing at the Mississippi Aquarium, starting at $19.95 at thestarting at

free offering for a tandem kayak for two at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. A specialfor a tandem kayak for two at the

To learn more about Coastal Mississippi and start planning your One More Day of Play, please visit the link here .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

New tourism campaign encourages travelers to extend their trip, and their budget, with seasonal itineraries and exclusive discounts. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi