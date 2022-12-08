Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.2 billion as of November 30, 2022, an increase of $4.2 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.6 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $252 million and distributions of $177 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
10/31/2022
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
11/30/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,180
$152
$1,240
$ -
$19,572
Japan Subadvisory
8,211
86
553
(80)
8,770
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,249
(45)
394
-
5,598
Total Institutional Accounts
31,640
193
2,187
(80)
33,940
Open-end Funds
37,228
(447)
1,960
(46)
38,695
Closed-end Funds
11,103
2
495
(51)
11,549
Total AUM
$79,971
($252)
$4,642
($177)
$84,184
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
