Food Rocket 'elves' now delivering stress-free holiday cheer faster than Santa's reindeer with free rapid delivery of Christmas trees, turkeys, baking essentials & booze in minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rapid grocery delivery app, Food Rocket, today announces free, rapid delivery of Christmas trees, and an assortment of thousands of holiday food and entertaining essentials, including Circle K favorites, to consumers' doors in as fast as 10 minutes.

"You can think of us as elves this holiday season because we'll appear at doorsteps with everything from trees to turkeys so fast you'll think it's magic," said Vitaly Alexandrov, CEO and Founder, Food Rocket.

Fast, Free Delivery on All Orders + Delivering Christmas Day

This season, Food Rocket is proud to offer its busy customers everything they need to help make the holidays as stress free as possible. The app offers more than 7,000 fresh produce, bakery, meat and seafood, dairy and eggs, sweets, snacks, spices, and pharmacy products.

Delivery is available for free 7 days a week, including Christmas Day. For added convenience, wine, beer, bubbly, cocktail mixers and tobacco items are also available.

Food Rocket is also perfect for holiday dinner essentials like turkeys, pumpkin pies and artisanal breads, potatoes, brussel sprouts, butternut squash, cranberries, fresh herbs, gravy and everyday staples, as well as ready-to-eat meals and festive appetizers like gourmet cheeses and dips.

Food Rocket recently launched locally, and delivers right across Charlotte to a vast number of areas including Arlington, Barclay Downs, Bradfield Farms, Becton Park, Harrisburg, Henderson Circle, Hickory Ridge, Highland Creek, Rocky River, Mountclaire South, Mint Hill, Newell, and Pinehill. For a map of the delivery area, click here.

About Food Rocket

Food Rocket is a rapid grocery delivery startup that offers door-to-door delivery within 10+ minutes of order placement. The startup delivers fresh groceries from its own fulfillment centers located in urban areas.

Founded in 2021, Food Rocket aims to improve and shift consumers' purchasing habits from bulk shopping to daily, zero-waste purchases. Its business model is based on AI-enabled technologies to manage warehouse stocks, forecast demand and optimize delivery time by predicting the closest dark store that offers the fastest delivery time and the lowest costs of picking, packing and delivering orders. Food Rocket is competing with the biggest players on the market, such as DoorDash, GoPuff, Amazon Fresh and InstaCart.

