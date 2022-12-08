Help at Home Taps New Illinois State Leader

James Quach to lead one of company's largest core markets

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, has named James Quach, PharmD, as its new market leader for the state of Illinois.

Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, has named James Quach, PharmD, as its new market leader for the state of Illinois where the company is one of the largest employers with more than 20,000 caregivers on the team. (PRNewswire)

Quach will lead operations for Illinois, where Help at Home is one of the largest employers in the state, and continue to deliver quality-focused, in-home personal care services for the more than 45-year-old organization. He'll execute on the growth and innovation strategy focused on professionalizing the caregiver role and transforming the way in-home care is delivered.

Quach's leadership will support Help at Home in further growing its business in the state, with a focus not only on continuing to provide quality, in-home personal care services for the communities it serves, but also delivering added value that focuses on programs to improve the quality of life for more seniors and underserved populations who want to age in place in their homes.

"We're excited to have Quach's expertise and leadership, as well as his proven track record for managing and growing operations across complex, large-scale organizations," said Help at Home COO Ray Smithberger. "His clinical experience and large-scale operation background with companies like Walmart/Sam's Club, for example, will further advance Help at Home's long-tenured Illinois operations."

Quach's continued efforts to professionalize the caregiver role will include focusing on providing upskilling and career advancement opportunities to more than 20,000+ caregivers in the state.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of in-home personal care services, delivering high-quality, relationship-based services to help seniors and individuals living with disabilities in their homes, the preferred setting of care. As of June 30, 2022, Help at Home has more than 190 branch locations across 12 states. It has provided in-home, community-based services to more than 66,000 clients monthly with the help of 49,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Help at Home