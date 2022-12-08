North Island Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids across San Diego County. The credit union recently donated over 100 new toys and gifts to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Holiday Life Changers program. Credit union volunteers were also on hand during the event to help wrap and organize gifts for the kids for Club members and their families.

North Island Credit Union volunteers assemble and wrap holiday gifts for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Club kids. The credit union donated toys collected during a branch drive as part of the Clubs’ Holiday Life Changers program. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego in making the holidays a special, joy-filled time for so many families across our communities," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We were overwhelmed with the generosity of our members, community, and credit union team in donating to our toy drive – and the caring and excitement they shared with us to spread the spirit of giving during this holiday season."

All of the toys and gifts were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees and members in a month-long drive in all of its 10 branch locations in San Diego County. All gifts will be wrapped and distributed during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego holiday celebrations throughout the month.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles at 23 community-based sites countywide, covering a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, please visit sdyouth.org.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

