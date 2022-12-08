NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET SHARES HOLIDAY CHEER THIS SEASON WITH LOCAL FAMILIES STRUGGLING TO PUT FOOD ON THEIR TABLES

Partnership with Hyundai, Oportun, Kellogg's and Others Expands This Year's Turkey Voucher Program, Reaching Thousands of Families in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5,500 Southern California families found relief this holiday season as Northgate González Market in collaboration with Hyundai, Oportun, Kellogg's and others, delivered turkey vouchers, food, and cash donations to them.

Northgate Market partners with Hyundai and Oportun to bring Christmas cheer to more than 5,500 low-income families in Southern California. (PRNewswire)

At community events in Huntington Park, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Ana, Paramount, and other cities, Northgate Market coordinated turkey and food giveaways; a tradition started many years ago by the González family as a way to give back to the communities they serve.

"The upcoming holidays are a time for families to come together around the dinner table to share a warm meal, laughter, and love," said Northgate Market Co-President Oscar González. "We want to thank our community partners, Hyundai and Oportun and others, who joined us to make this holiday season a little bit brighter for many families."

Some of the organizations receiving the turkey vouchers included New Beginning Community Ministries, Healing Urban Barrios, S.T.E.A.M. High School, Jefferson Elementary School, Love Riverside, Families Together of Orange County San Gabriel Mission Food Pantry, to name a few.

"Hyundai is committed to making progress for humanity, and this begins with basic human needs like food and nutrition," said Brandon Ramirez, director, Corporate Social Responsibility and External Relations, Hyundai Motor America. "By partnering with Northgate Gonzalez Market to provide holiday vouchers, Hyundai is advancing this guiding principle to improve the communities we live and work in."

"We know that the cost of inflation and the economic strains that many families are facing this holiday season, every little bit of assistance can make a big difference," said Ezra Garrett, senior vice president of Public Affairs and Impact at Oportun. "We are proud to once again collaborate with Northgate Market to help more than 700 families throughout Southern California have a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season."

Kellogg's Manager of Team Sales Michael Batti said, "The Gonzalez family and Northgate Market's share the same values established by our founder WK Kellogg. At Kellogg, we are encouraged to live our founder's values, by feeding people in need, being good community stewards, and embracing equity, diversity and inclusion. Northgate Market's holiday giving program aligns perfectly with what Kellogg's embodies every day, providing Better Days for all."

