Qardio Celebrates 10 Years of Setting a New Standard for Remote Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio, a leader in connected care with predictive insight for a changing world, is proud to be celebrating 10 years of disruptive technology.

Founded in 2012, Qardio provides smart, connected wellness products, such as blood pressure monitors and smart scales, that make understanding your health and health goals simple while allowing your healthcare provider to monitor your vital signs from the comfort of your home.

"What an exciting decade this has been for Qardio. From being at the forefront of smart connected wellness products to now providing end-to-end solutions for managing chronic diseases, Qardio has been a pioneer," says CEO, Mike Alvarez. "All of Qardio's employees are devoted to one thing, the improvement of health. This dedicated group is making a difference in people's lives and we look forward to the next 10 years as Qardio leads the way in remote patient monitoring and ambulatory ECG!"

The brand is currently pivoting its mission in healthcare to bring improved healthcare not only to consumers but to the healthcare industry as a whole. In addition to consumer products, Qardio provides solutions for physicians and healthcare professionals, making patient care simple yet precise. This pivot will not only keep Qardio at the forefront of the healthcare industry but will shape the future of patient care.

"As one of Qardio's co-founders, I am proud to see the immense growth we have made over the last decade," says Rosario Iannella, CTO. "Wellness technology is the core of our business and I'm honored to see the impact our product has made on consumers and the healthcare industry."

Most recently, the brand launched Qardio+ , a comprehensive health monitoring system taking home health monitoring to the next level, and QardioCore , the first medical-grade and FDA-approved three lead non adhesive ECG monitor for extended holter and remote patient monitoring. Looking ahead, the brand is expanding its services in the healthcare industry, offering solutions that'll help physicians across the world improve patient outcomes.

Qardio is a medical technology company that operates at the intersection of cardiology and remote monitoring. Qardio's suite of solutions provides improved outcomes for care providers and their patients across a range of care modalities via improved workflows and diagnostic yields, reduced cost, and ease of use. Founded in 2012, Qardio's primary mission is to improve outcomes for adults living with a chronic heart condition, through simplified monitoring and diagnosis. QardioDirect, the remote patient monitoring service is equally suited to primary care and to discrete applications in hypertension, cardiovascular disease, obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, post-surgical care, and other chronic care conditions. QardioCore, a smart, wearable monitor, is the only FDA-approved three dry lead ECG monitor for extended holter and remote patient monitoring. Our award-winning solutions are available via medical channels and select consumer channels, to deliver the greatest impact.

