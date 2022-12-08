TPM Achieves Autodesk Elite Construction Partner Status

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, a Southeast-based digital technology organization, has achieved Autodesk Construction Cloud Elite partner status that enables TPM to provide the complete portfolio of Autodesk Construction products and services to further support the Construction industry. This achievement bolsters TPM's ability to enhance the entire Project lifecycle from Design to pre-construction, Construction, and Facility Management, connecting and enhancing all members of a Project. This new partnership level supports TPM's Vivid Vision of becoming one of the leading Digital Transformation consulting firms serving Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing.

TPM is a Southeast-based technology organization whose portfolio of industry-leading software, hardware, and services helps Architects, Engineers, Contractors, and Manufacturers Improve Designs, Deliver More Work and Win More Business. (PRNewsfoto/TPM) (PRNewswire)

To support this dedicated focus on Construction technology, TPM has promoted new leadership, including Jon Deming to Associate Director of Technical Solutions and Joel Hanneman to Director of Technical Solutions. In addition, TPM has added Scott Anderson as Technical Manager for Construction Technology. These changes come as TPM continues its investment in software and hardware resources to provide construction industry professionals with the best possible products and services.

TPM is an Autodesk Construction Cloud Elite Partner with a portfolio that includes Autodesk's Build, Assemble, Building Connected, and more. In addition to its Construction portfolio, TPM also leverages TrebleHook, an AEC-focused CRM solution, and Leica Geosystems laser scanning hardware and reality capture services. With these industry-leading products and personnel changes, TPM is well-positioned to provide construction industry professionals with the support and services they need from concept through project closeout.

"TPM has the vision to become a leading consultant in the AEC and Manufacturing space. Enhancing our 30+ year relationship with Autodesk to now be the highest level of Construction Certified partner only supports our vision. We are extremely excited about this achievement and the associated team members at TPM who will lead this charge," said Chris Fay, President of TPM.

"We are excited to have TPM join us as an Elite partner for the Autodesk Construction Cloud portfolio. Our focus is on building the right tools to maximize efficiency on every construction site to minimize errors," said Angi Izzi, Senior Director of Partnerships and Digital Sales, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "It's imperative to provide scale to our construction customers with a well-enabled channel to help drive significant adoption. This significant investment in technology & partners maximizes our customer's ability to deliver high-quality projects within budgets, timelines, and with success."

Partners within the Elite Construction Partner program are uniquely positioned to provide customers with clarity on their current tech stack, a deep understanding of how the continuation of technology adoption can increase their current capabilities and processes, and first-class implementation services to ensure all desired outcomes.

TPM remains dedicated to helping construction industry professionals win more business, improve their designs, and deliver more work. With its team of construction experts, the addition of new products, and personnel changes, TPM is well-positioned to do just that.

About TPM

TPM is a Southeast-based digital technology organization with a portfolio of industry-leading software, hardware, and services that helps Architects, Engineers, Contractors, and Manufacturers win more business, improve their designs, and deliver more work. For more information, visit tpm.com.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

