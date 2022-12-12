Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Hat & Wig Combination (RKH-411)

Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was temporarily wearing wigs and hats after a lot of hair was pulled from my head at an African braid shop. I thought there could be a more convenient and stylish wig and hat combo," said an inventor, from Petersburg, Va., "so I invented the SILHOUETTE GEAR. My design would be comfortable to wear and it would offer a more natural looking hairstyle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new hat and wig combination for women. In doing so, it can be worn anytime, especially when on-the-go. As a result, it increases comfort and style and it saves time and effort. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and maintain so it is ideal for women who wear hair extensions and wigs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-stylish-hat--wig-combination-rkh-411-301686605.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.